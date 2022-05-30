Ukraine Claims Russia Regrouping Forces To Launch Offensive In Izium & Slaviansk

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv has reached Day 96, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian forces have been focusing on carrying out offensive actions in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk regions. In addition, the Russian troops have been making efforts to block major logistic paths. According to Ukraine, Russian forces have been regrouping soldiers to launch an offensive in Barvinkove, Izium, and Slaviansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian forces have been consolidating troops in Liman. Russian armed forces have strengthened the grouping by moving the troops from Melitopol city to Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia. According to Ukraine, the armed forces of Russia have been regrouping to further advance towards Alexandropillia and continue to focus on maintaining occupied borders in South Busan. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has accused the Russian troops of carrying out airstrikes in the Sumy region and conducting artillery shelling near Kindrativka.

Ukraine claims intercepting 14 Russian attacks in 24 hours

According to Ukraine, the Russian forces fired at North and Northeast of Kharkiv and they "overturned individual units to designated directions" in Mykolaiv. The Ukraine forces have claimed that in the past 24 hours, they have intercepted 14 attacks and destroyed two artillery systems, eleven units of combat armoured equipment and 10 vehicles of Russian forces. Ukraine has claimed that their air defence units shot down two winged missiles, "three cube type bpla" and carried out air strikes on units of Russian forces.

Ukraine claims nearly 30,350 Russian troops died since invasion began

In the latest update, the Ukraine Defence Ministry on Monday, May 30, has claimed that nearly 30,350 Russian troops have been killed since the offensive began on February 24. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Russian forces have lost 1349 tanks, 3282 combat armored machines, 643 artillery systems and 205 multiple launch rocket systems, 2258 vehicles and fuel tanks. In addition, Russian armed forces lost 93 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 207 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 507 UAV operational-tactical level, 118 cruise missiles, 13 ships or boats and 48 special equipment.