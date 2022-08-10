Russian shelling has killed 13 people and injured 11 others in Ukraine's Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on August 10. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russian forces carried out shelling in Nikopol twice from Hradiv. He accused Russian armed forces of directing 80 rockets at residential areas in Dnipropetrovsk. Reznichenko said that Russian forces "deliberately" conducted shelling when people were sleeping in their homes.

"The enemy shelled the district twice from Hradiv. Directed 80 rockets at residential areas. Deliberately and sneakily hit when people were sleeping in their homes," Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram post.

Valentyn Reznichenko in a Telegram post announced, "At this moment, the night Russian attack on the Nikopol district took the lives of 13 civilians. 11 injured, 5 of them in serious condition." Describing it as a "terrible night," Reznichenko called it "very difficult" for officials to bring out the bodies from the rubble. In the Telegram post, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko further said, "Marganets and the Myrivska community came under fire." He claimed that over 20 high-rise buildings, the Center for Cultural Affairs, the Palace of Culture, two schools, the City Council's building, a dormitory and several other administrative buildings have been "mutilated." According to Reznichenko, the power line has been disrupted and thousands of Manganese have been left without electricity. He added that electricians were working to restore power in the city.

"The power line is out of order. Several thousand manganese without light. Emergency teams of electricians are working," Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 42,800 soldiers

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that their forces and intelligence agencies have been working to liberate their land from Russian troops. In his nightly video address on 9 August, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops have been fighting Russian forces to liberate their land "from the Kharkiv region to Kherson, from Donetsk to Enerhodar, from Stanytsia Luhanska to Yalta, from Berdyansk to Novofedorivka," according to the statement released by Ukrainian Presidential office. Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Wednesday, August 10, claimed that Russia has lost 42,800 soldiers, including 160 alone on August 9.

Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army has suffered the loss of 1832 tanks, 4076 armoured combat machines, and 971 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 261 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 133 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 232 warplanes, 193 helicopters, 3005 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 766 unmanned aerial vehicles, 89 special units, 185 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and August 10.

