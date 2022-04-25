The Ukrainian army has claimed that Russian troops attached Ukraine’s flags to their tanks and fired at residential buildings in occupied parts of Kherson. In a statement, Operational Command “South” said that the enemy is using psychological warfare to attack civilians in Molodetske, on the outskirts of the village of Hrozove. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for day 60, Zelenskyy’s troops said that Russians were giving a “fake idea” to residents that they are being attacked by Ukraine.

“The tanks of the occupiers, flying Ukrainian flags, went to the outskirts of the village of Hrozove, Kherson region. This demonstration column moved in the direction of the village of Molodetske. The enemy is trying to simulate the presence of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the occupied territories. And then, from the same tanks, they fire on the occupied settlements, giving the local residents a fake idea that the Ukrainian military is attacking civilians in the Kherson region,” the Operation command said in a Facebook post.

Furthermore, it said that Russians were using the aforementioned tactic to ensure the support of innocent civilians in the so-called "referendums” and their permanent occupation of currently annexed territory. “We emphasize that the defenders of Ukraine do not fire civilian objects and population, do not open fire in settlements where the occupiers hide behind peaceful residents,” it clarified. This comes as Ukrainian troops on Sunday said that they have reclaimed control over eight observational posts in Kherson.

Ukraine claims 2 Russian General killed in Kherson

Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate recently announced that two Russian generals were slain and one was severely injured in the attack by the Ukrainian forces. It further mentioned that the Ukrainian army attacked the 49th General Army of the Russian Occupation Troops' forward command centre in the Kherson region, which was a short distance away from the fighting line.

As a result of the attack, two Russian generals were killed and one was critically injured and evacuated in critical condition. The directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also stated that the military intelligence is still looking for major targets to inflict maximum damage on the occupiers of the Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has taken control of Kherson, according to local media reports.

(Image: AP)