Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Closed All Evacuation Routes Out Of Besieged Mariupol

As Russia appears unwavering in its pursuit to annex the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol despite the fact that some civilians remain stranded in the city, the Russian forces have closed all the evacuation routes out of Mariupol, informed Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko. Andriushchenko also noted that even after weeks of bombarding, there were only a few apartment complexes still habitable. Furthermore, he went on to add that there is insufficient food and water in the city. Andriushchenko also stated that those who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian troops for food.

In the meantime, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk claimed that Ukraine has offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for Kremlin's permission to evacuate the gravely injured fighters from the Mariupol's Azovstal iron and steel plant, reported Associated Press (AP). Vereshchuk further noted that no agreement has been reached yet, however, talks are underway. She also added that the fighters stuck in the plant have refused to surrender, claiming that they fear being tortured or killed if they do. Vereshchuk also stated that several alternatives are available.

Defenders of the Azovstal steel plant suggested that Russian troops continued to bombard the facility, adding that they have carried out 38 airstrikes on the grounds of the Azovstal steelworks. The steel plant has provided sanctuary to hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians but has been completely surrounded by the Russian forces. It is pertinent to note that the Azovstal steel plant is the final stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city.

More than 10,000 people could die in Mariupol before the end of the year

Meanwhile, amidst the furore, Mariupol's City Council stated that due to the continuous attack by the Russian forces, which has resulted in intolerable living conditions, more than 10,000 people could die in the city before the end of the year. Vadym Boychenko, the Mayor of Mariupol said that the occupants have turned Mariupol into a medieval ghetto, and death will be fitting. He went on to say that a shortage of medicine and medical treatment, as well as the restoration of the city's water supply and efficient sewerage, would cause epidemics. Boychenko also claimed that the majority of the population is now elderly and sick, and if the necessary actions are not taken, mortality among vulnerable groups would increase.

Image: AP