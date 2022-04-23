Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Committed 242 War Crime Cases Against Its Cultural Heritage

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 59th day, with global communities putting effort to stop the Russian invasion, Ukraine claimed that invading Russian forces have committed over 200 war crimes cases against Ukraine's cultural heritage. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has recorded nearly 242 cases of war crimes by the Russian troops against the cultural heritage in the war-torn nation, according to the ministry's press department.

According to an Interfax report, in the latest case, Russian missiles have pounded the island of Khortytsia in Zaporizhzhia. It should be emphasised that fresh events are continually being added to the list of cultural heritage site destruction.

In a statement from the press department, the ministry revealed, "There are still difficulties in obtaining information about the destruction of the temporarily occupied territories and areas of active hostilities. But the data still comes from the Ukrainians. The ministry, in turn, verifies and systematizes everything," Interfax reported.

'Major aim of Russia in this conflict is to destroy Ukrainian culture'

In addition to this, earlier on April 18, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko claimed that Russian aggressors have damaged up to 200 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine. In a Telegram message, Tkachenko stated, “Russian troops are arbitrarily destroying our cultural heritage: churches, synagogues, museums, monuments, theaters. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has already recorded 200 damaged cultural heritage sites, and these figures are not final," Ukrinform reported.

The minister further alleged that Russia would continue to commit war crimes against Ukraine heritage, attempting to destroy Ukrainian history as well as identity. One of their major aims in this conflict is to destroy Ukrainian culture, he added. Referring to the destruction, Tkachenko has asserted that they will persevere and fight like their forefathers have done. “Therefore, now the continuation of the ‘Great Restoration’ program is a priority for the ministry,” citing him, Ukrinform reported. The minister also mentioned that talks with foreign partners are underway to construct an all-European fund to re-finance the 'Great Restoration' initiative.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it has registered approximately 162 assaults on healthcare institutions in Ukraine since Russia's onslaught began on February 24. The WHO also noted that between February 24 and April 16, these attacks on healthcare facilities led to 73 deaths and 52 injuries, according to the Kyiv Independent.