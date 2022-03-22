Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Running Out Of Food, Fuel & Ammo As War Enters Day 27

As Ukraine continues to defend its land against Putin's invasion, Russian forces have stockpiles of ammunition and food that would last not more than three days. Providing the update of the situation, Ukraine mentioned that a shortage in fuels is also observed among Russian forces.

Acts of disobedience of Russian servicemen were recorded in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region. Also, over 300 occupiers refused the order to conduct hostilities, while 70 units of equipment, left the area of ​​the operation. In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, due to heavy losses of manpower, the enemy continues to mobilize citizens of the quasi-formation of the "LPR". It is further learned that a large part of the population of the Russian force holds no desire to take up arms and so are hiding from the occupying authorities.

According to the latest updates, 13 enemy attacks and14 tanks, 8 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 MTLBs, 3 artillery systems, and 4 cars are destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders. Ukraine general staff have mentioned that their air defence units hit 2 enemy air targets and the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 300 people.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, "Russia has claimed that it has fired a number of “hypersonic” missiles against targets in western Ukraine". If the attack to be claimed is to be true then Kinzhal, an air-launched ballistic missile system based on the Iskander ballistic missile is likely to be used. The Russian forces had already used this missile system in their attack on Ukraine.

Further, Russian forces have claimed that they have used the developmental Kinzhal whose deployment is highly unlikely to materially affect the outcome of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

As per day 26 of Russia- Ukraine war updates, Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand to surrender its besieged port city of Mariupol to Putin's forces. According to Ukrainian authorities, Moscow had demanded Mariupol be handed over to the Russian forces so that they would spare the lives of those who want to surrender and would allow civilians to leave if their demands were met. It is learned that thousands of civilians are trapped in Ukraine's Mariupol city and it is running low on vital supplies including food, water, and medicines.

