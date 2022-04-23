Ukraine Claims Russian Troops Were Ordered To Kill POWs In Donbass; 'Let Them Go Forever'

Invading Russian soldiers were ordered to kill the prisoners of war [POW] in the strategic Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, according to a transcript of the audio evidence published by The Times. In the chilling commands, the Russian soldiers were asked to “make sure no one ever sees them [captured Ukraine soldiers] again.” Further in the conversation, the Russian soldiers instruct that the eldest of the captives can be left alive, while the “rest of them go forever". “No one ever sees them again, including their families,” the voice allegedly of a Russian service member ordered.

Communication intercept between Russian soldiers near the town of Popasna accessed

The audio released was a communication intercept between Russian soldiers near the town of Popasna, according to the report. The region lies 60 miles west of Luhansk, one of the most heavily shelled cities. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai had revealed in a Telegram post that at least two people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Popasna. “In addition to the fact that street fighting continues in the city for several weeks, the Russian army constantly fires at multistory residential buildings and private houses. Just yesterday, local residents withstood five enemy artillery attacks. Not all survived,” Haidai said on the messaging app. Furthermore, he reported that the Russian troops had destroyed civilian homes in Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk.

Russian forces intensify their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Credit: Associated Press

Ukraine’s Armed forces have suffered heavy losses in the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna in the Luhansk region. “They [Russian invaders] are coming from all sides, there have been more massive shelling, and many times stronger aircraft launch strikes on our towns, along the entire line of defence,” Haidai told a press briefing through video conferencing in Kyiv. “Indeed, it can be stated that the offensive we have been talking about and waiting for a long time has begun. We have ongoing positional battles in the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna, the enemy is unable to do anything," he went on to add.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration also informed that on the border between Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainians had shot down at least two Russian aircraft still trying to hold out the region during the second phase of a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. Popasna in recent days has witnessed intense street battles and since the invasion that began on Feb. 24 more than 100 people have been killed. “The Russians currently control about half of the city,” said Haidi. “We have no access to this area. From the occupied part of Popasna, the Russian invaders‘evacuate,’ that is, deport people to Pervomaisk. There are no surviving houses in Popasna. Currently, only military doctors can provide medical care.”