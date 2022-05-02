Ukraine Claims Threat Of Enemy Launching Missile Attacks From Belarus Remains High: Report

Amid the brutal war in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Monday stated that the threat of the enemy launching missile strikes from Belarus still remains high. Addressing a media briefing, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, stated that several units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are fortifying the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in Brest and Gomel regions. "Demonstrative and provocative actions along the state border with Ukraine are not ruled out in the future," he claimed, Ukrinform reported.

Furthermore, the possibility of strikes by Iskander operational and tactical missile systems on Ukrainian territory, as well as fire damage to infrastructure in border areas, continue to persist, according to Motuzyanyk. He went on to say that Belarus has never ceased to be a threat. "As you know, the Russian army today is fully using the territory of the Republic of Belarus as a springboard for the attack on Ukraine. In fact, because of this, Russian units so quickly advanced in the suburbs of the capital," Motuzyanyk added. Meanwhile, he also stressed that Ukraine keeping a close eye on the situation in order to respond promptly and in a timely manner.

'Our brave soldiers continue to hold back enemy amidst intense fight': Ukraine

"The intense fighting is underway and our brave soldiers continue to hold back the enemy almost along the entire line of contact. We will see further actions of the enemy as a result of hostilities in the eastern part of the country." the Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesperson remarked, as per Ukrinform. Last month, Belarus stated that its Army was preparing to respond to probable aggression from neighbouring Western countries. Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, stated that if the Western countries launch an attack on Minsk, they would face destruction and explosions on their soil too.

'Russia & Ukraine cannot negotiate without Minsk's participation': Belarusian President

It should be mentioned here that several countries have also imposed sanctions on Belarus for extending support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Russia and Ukraine cannot negotiate without Minsk's participation. According to Lukashenko, Belarus' stance must be conveyed at these negotiations because Minsk has been dragged into this by countries including the West.

