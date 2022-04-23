Ukraine Claims Two Russian Generals Slain, One Injured During Attack In Kherson

Ukrainian troops have exhibited a strong resistance against Kremlin forces ever since Vladimir Putin dispatched his army to the ex-Soviet state on February 24 for a special military operation. Despite Russia intensifying its aggression with each passing day, Ukrainian forces' resistance too has advanced. Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate recently announced that two Russian generals were slain and one was severely injured in the attack by the Ukrainian forces. It further mentioned that the Ukrainian army attacked the 49th General Army of the Russian Occupation Troops' forward command centre in the Kherson region, which was a short distance away from the fighting line.

As a result of the attack, two Russian generals were killed and one was critically injured and evacuated in critical condition. The directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also stated that the military intelligence is still looking for major targets to inflict maximum damage on the occupiers of the Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has taken control of Kherson, according to local media reports.

Russia lost 21,200 personnel since war's beginning

Ukraine's military forces have reported that till now Russia has lost 21,200 personnel and 838 tanks since launching a full-scale attack on February 24. Ukrainian forces have claimed they have destroyed 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 397 artillery systems and 69 anti-aircraft warfare systems. Last week, Russia lost a Colonel. Russian media reports stated that the 41-year-old Mikhail Nagamov, who was the leader of a sapper regiment, died fighting in Ukraine last week.

Russian forces shelling residential structures in various cities

On the other hand, Russian forces continue to shell the residential areas in various cities of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, a Russian missile attack on Odesa started at around 2 pm and resulted in at least six explosions, according to Kyiv Post. Preliminary information suggests the Ukrainian defence intercepted three rockets, but three of them landed in the city's southern residential sector. Several apartments were severely damaged, while the other flats had their windows blasted out. One of the missiles was launched into a residential complex, while the other was launched into an infrastructural site. In a courtyard, at least two cars were set on fire.

Image: AP