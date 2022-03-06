As Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine, three members of the Kyiv delegation to peace talks with Russia were killed during a "special assignment" on Saturday. In a statement, the Directorate of Ukraine Defence Ministry informed that the staffers died "while defending Ukraine." The group included three officers from the main intelligence from the Ukrainian defence wing.

"Three intelligence officers, staffers of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, were killed while performing special assignments. These are Dolya Alexey Ivanovich, Chibineyev Valery Viktorovich, Kireyev Denis Borisovich," the statement said.

This comes as Russia and Ukraine are likely to hold the third round of talks on March 7 after Moscow violated a temporary ceasefire with a barrage of shelling in the besieged city of Mariupol on Saturday. As per reports, the escalation of bombings ramped up as Russian President Vladimir Putin saw efforts to evacuate citizens from Mariupol. The apparent collapse indicated the failure of the first agreement to create humanitarian corridors in the country for civilians facing Russian assault.

Move to create 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine to be viewed as participation: Putin

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Putin also warned that any move to create a 'no-fly zone' above the embattled country of Ukraine would count as "participation" in the full-blown conflict. Describing Ukraine's staunch resistance to Russian forces as "methods of fighting" against Moscow, Putin also asserted that these sanctions that you can see here are "equivalent to war, but thankfully it has come to an actual war." The Russian President was speaking during a visit to a training centre for the Russian airline Aeroflot.

Visa and MasterCard suspend operations in Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 10th day, additional economic sanctions on Moscow expand with the West trying to push withdrawal of forces. Meanwhile, MasterCard and Visa, two international financial services companies suspended operations in Russia. The move came after a request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call with US lawmakers on Saturday. In a statement, Visa Chairman and CEO Al Kelly informed that "we are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed."

As per UN human rights wing reports, so far 351 civilians have been killed and 707 injured since the beginning of the invasion. However, on-ground numbers are expected to be higher. On the other hand, nearly 1.45 million, mostly women and children have been forced to leave the war-torn ex-Soviet nation since February 24, when Putin announced an "unjustified" attack on Ukraine.

(Image: AP)