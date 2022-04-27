'Ukraine Continues To Hold Russian Air Assets At Risk': UK Defence Ministry

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 63, the UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. According to the Ministry, Ukraine continues to retain control of most of its airspace and Russian armed forces have not been able to destroy the Ukrainian Air Force assets. The UK Defence Ministry stated that Russian air assets continue to be at risk due to the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace. Russia has failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress Ukrainian air defences. Ukraine continues to hold Russian air assets at risk," the UK Defence Ministry said in the statement on Twitter.

The UK Defence Ministry claimed the Russian troops have focused on southern and eastern Ukraine for their air activity and providing support to Russian forces on the ground. It further informed that there has been limited air access to Russia in northern and Western Ukraine.

According to UK Defence Ministry, Russian armed forces have started "limiting offensive actions" to "deep strikes with stand-off weapons." However, troops of Moscow continue to target the military assets and logistics infrastructure of Ukraine. Russian armed forces have been using unguided free-falling bombs to carry out most of its airstrikes in Mariupol. It further added that using these weapons while carrying out strikes has reduced Russia's ability to "effectively discriminate" and has led to increasing the risk of civilian casualties in Ukraine.

UK to provide healthcare assistance to Ukraine amid war with Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since the Russian military offensive started. Furthermore, the UK government has also imposed sanctions against Russia in order to pressurise the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine. On April 26, the UK government announced to provide new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health officials to help the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing war.

Ukrainian Defence Minister calls on world to provide modern heavy weapons

Earlier on April 26, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov called on the international community to provide modern weapons to Ukraine. He stated that his country needs weapons to achieve victory in the ongoing war against Russia. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Reznikov stated that Ukraine requires air defence, UAV, artillery systems, MLRS, tanks, APC, IFV, combat aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

According to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine seeks to obtain weapons from NATO countries, where it is equipped with ammunition. Oleksii Reznikov expressed gratitude to Ukraine's partners for the military assistance. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russia has lost more than 22,000 soldiers in the military offensive.

