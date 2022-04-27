Last Updated:

'Ukraine Continues To Hold Russian Air Assets At Risk': UK Defence Ministry

Russia-Ukraine war: The UK Defence Ministry, in the latest intelligence update, stated that Moscow has failed to effectively suppress Ukrainian air defences.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Ukraine

Image: AP


As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 63, the UK Defence Ministry has issued its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in the war-torn nation. According to the Ministry, Ukraine continues to retain control of most of its airspace and Russian armed forces have not been able to destroy the Ukrainian Air Force assets. The UK Defence Ministry stated that Russian air assets continue to be at risk due to the Ukrainian armed forces. 

"Ukraine retains control over the majority of its airspace. Russia has failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress Ukrainian air defences. Ukraine continues to hold Russian air assets at risk," the UK Defence Ministry said in the statement on Twitter. 

The UK Defence Ministry claimed the Russian troops have focused on southern and eastern Ukraine for their air activity and providing support to Russian forces on the ground. It further informed that there has been limited air access to Russia in northern and Western Ukraine.

READ | Russia cuts off gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria; Ukraine calls it 'blackmail of Europe'

According to UK Defence Ministry, Russian armed forces have started "limiting offensive actions" to "deep strikes with stand-off weapons." However, troops of Moscow continue to target the military assets and logistics infrastructure of Ukraine. Russian armed forces have been using unguided free-falling bombs to carry out most of its airstrikes in Mariupol. It further added that using these weapons while carrying out strikes has reduced Russia's ability to "effectively discriminate" and has led to increasing the risk of civilian casualties in Ukraine. 

READ | EAM Jaishankar tells Europe to look beyond Ukraine; 'Afghanistan was thrown under the bus'

UK to provide healthcare assistance to Ukraine amid war with Russia 

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since the Russian military offensive started. Furthermore, the UK government has also imposed sanctions against Russia in order to pressurise the Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine. On April 26, the UK government announced to provide new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health officials to help the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing war. 

READ | Transnistria bombing: Russia-backed state claims 'traces of attacks lead to Ukraine'

Ukrainian Defence Minister calls on world to provide modern heavy weapons 

Earlier on April 26, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov called on the international community to provide modern weapons to Ukraine. He stated that his country needs weapons to achieve victory in the ongoing war against Russia. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Reznikov stated that Ukraine requires air defence, UAV, artillery systems, MLRS, tanks, APC, IFV, combat aircraft and anti-ship missiles.

READ | Switzerland blocks Germany from re-exporting Swiss-made anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine

According to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine seeks to obtain weapons from NATO countries, where it is equipped with ammunition. Oleksii Reznikov expressed gratitude to Ukraine's partners for the military assistance. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russia has lost more than 22,000 soldiers in the military offensive. 

(Image: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND