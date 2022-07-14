Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations With North Korea Over Recognition Of Separatist Regions

Ukraine on Wednesday announced to cut off all diplomatic ties with North Korea after Pyongyang formally recognise the independence of the breakaway Ukrainian territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). In a statement released by Ukraine's Foreign Affairs, it condemned the decision of North Korea and said the war-torn nation considers the decision an attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Besides, it also termed the decision a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law. "The North Korean regime's recognition of the "subjectivity" of the Russian occupational regimes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is null and void, will have no legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine," according to the statement.

Ukraine today breaks diplomatic relations with DPRK in response to its decision to recognize the so-called ‘independence’ of the temporarily Russian-occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) July 13, 2022

"In response to such an unfriendly act, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Political and economic contacts with the DPRK had been suspended due to the international sanctions imposed on this country," it added. Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said DPRK has been working in line with Moscow and added it has to face the same isolation that Russia has been facing since the onset of the war. According to Kuleba, the DPRK's action to legitimise the forceful seizure of a part of the Ukrainian territory reveals more about Russia's toxicity than Pyongyang's.

Kuleba warns Ukraine will act against any encroachment on its sovereignty

"Russia has no more allies in the world, except for countries that depend on it financially and politically, and the level of isolation of the Russian Federation will soon reach the level of isolation of the DPRK," stressed Kuleba. He further said that the war-ravaged nation will continue to respond swiftly and resolutely to any encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Notably, a major row erupted after Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin announced that North Korea became the second Russian ally to recognise the independence of the DPRK. He called the North's decision a diplomatic victory for the "disputed" region. It is to mention Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

Image: AP