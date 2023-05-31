Ukraine Drone Attack On Russia Kills One, Putin Calls It Act Of 'terrorism & Intimidation'

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries after Ukrainian troops air-raided a shelter for evacuated citizens in southwestern Russia's Belgorod region. This information about the Ukrainian shelling has been shared by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported TASS News agency.

On Telegram, Gladkov wrote, "A security guard for the facility was killed. Two people were injured and admitted to intensive care in serious condition. One victim suffered a penetrating wound to the stomach, the other sustained penetrating wounds to the chest. They have been operated on and are now receiving the required treatment." In the meantime, regional heads, the Emergencies Ministry and the Defence Ministry have shared current updates on the situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine drone attack on Russia

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed Ukraine's attack on Moscow with drones.

"Today, of course, the president's working day began very early. He received live information from the Defense Ministry, from the relevant agencies, from the Moscow mayor and the governor of the Moscow Region, from the Emergencies Ministry."

"Everyone worked correctly. The air defence system also worked well," said the Russian spokesperson. Notably, the Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow involved eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five of which were shot down by the Pantsir-S missile system and the remaining three were subdued by electronic warfare, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Pictures of the attack below:

This photo shows a part of a Ukrainian drone which reportedly damaged an apartment building in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo)

An investigator inspects a damage after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment building in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo)

Police officers and investigators collect parts of a Ukrainian drone which reportedly damaged an apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo)

In Moscow, two persons sought medical assistance for minor injuries. Due to the Ukrainian drone attack, several buildings have been damaged.

After the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of terrorist activity and claimed Kyiv has chosen the path of intimidation of Russian citizens, as per news reports. He has also threatened retaliation and said residents of Ukraine should understand that the leadership of their country is pushing Russia to respond. He stated that competition between the Russian Federation and Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union was inevitable, but it was assumed that it would go in a civilized way.