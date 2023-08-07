Ukraine Experiencing 'certain Shortage' Of Weapons, Zelenskyy Aide Reveals

Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia is being held back by a dearth of weapons and desperately requires foreign assiatance to operate at full capacity, according to the top aide of the Ukrainian president. “From the point of view of battlefield parity, there is indeed a significant shortage,” Mikhail Podoliak said on live television on Friday.

Kyiv's military specifically requires more long-range missiles, artillery shells, and de-mining equipment, Podoliak said. Furthermore, he revealed that the force is experiencing challenges in fixing its armor damaged in battle. Some of the key items that the war-torn nation still lacks are fighter jets, specifically the US-made F-16, and anti-aircraft systems.

Since the war began last February, Ukraine has eagerly sought the American jets, insisting that they would help “win the war” against Russia. However, the United States has remained reluctant, boosting its aid through other weapons such as cluster munitions and Abrams tanks.

Zelenskyy decries Kherson attack

Meanwhile, Russia continues to unleash its fury on Ukraine. On Sunday, Moscow's forces attacked a blood transfusion centre situated in the Kharkiv region. Zelenskyy condemned the strike on social media, noting that several have been “dead and wounded” because of it.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the embattled leader branded the attack as a “war crime” and expressed sympathies to those affected by it. “Russia's guided air bomb against a blood transfusion centre in Ukraine. This evening, the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire," he wrote on Sunday.

This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.… pic.twitter.com/aCgxAbJx8P — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 5, 2023

"This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression. Beasts that destroy everything that simply allows to live. Defeating terrorists is a matter of honour for everyone who values life,” Zelenskyy added, sharing images of the devastated site featuring a fire engine.