Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy turned 45 on Wednesday and birthday wishes poured in on social media to wish the head of state of war-torn Ukraine currently fending off attacks against Russian forces. While wishing her husband, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska gave an insight into her husband's personality. She tweeted saying she was often asked about how Zelenskyy had changed in the past year.

"I am often asked about how you have changed this year. And I always answer: "He haven't changed. He is the same. The same guy I have met when we were 17 (sic)," she tweeted. "But actually, something has changed: you smile much less now. For example, like on this photo." First lady Zelenska posted an image of the couple smiling, adding the only thing which has changed about him is that he has fewer reasons to be happy.

"I wish you to have more reasons for smiling and you know what it takes. We all do," wrote Mrs Zelenska. "You are stubborn enough, but the main thing is to have enough health. "So please, be healthy! I want to smile near you forever. Give me this opportunity!"

Germany's 'birthday gift' to Zelenskyy

Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced at a cabinet meeting Wednesday. The country will provide a company with 14 battle tanks, as well as logistics and ammunition, with the ultimate goal to assemble two tank battalions, reported Sky News. Germany will also approve the export of Leopards by other countries.

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability," said the German Chancellor in Berlin. "We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally.” Germany's decision paves the way for countries like Poland, Spain and Norway to send their stocks of Leopard tanks.

Scholz added that the goal was to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, adding that Germany would in a first step provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks.

Training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will begin soon and Germany will also provide logistics and ammunition, it added. Germany will issue the appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks to Ukraine, it said.



Scholz had insisted that any move to provide Ukraine with powerful Leopard 2 tanks would need to be closely coordinated with Germany’s allies, chiefly the United States. By getting Washington to commit some of its own tanks Berlin hopes to spread the risk of any backlash from Russia.