Ukraine FM Asserts 'injured Ukrainian Troops In Mariupol Should Not Be Left With Russians'

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated with no signs of cessation anywhere in sight, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that the lives of injured Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol should not be left in the hands of the Russian army, which continues to bomb their positions.

Addressing a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Kyiv on Monday, Kuleba applauded the efforts of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross for making the evacuation process a reality. "But everything is very fragile, everything can fall apart at any moment, so it’s better to wait until the evacuation is over," he added, as per Interfax news agency.

Kuleba emphasised that these evacuation operations are for civilians, and Ukrainian defenders, particularly the soldiers who are wounded badly, as their lives should not be entrusted to the Russian army.

"We will work tirelessly to make sure we save as many human lives as possible in Mariupol," he added. Peter Andryushchenko, the advisor to Mariupol's mayor, said that the evacuation of civilians began again in the city on Monday. He said that buses have departed from the city and will pick up people from Mangush and Berdyansk villages on the way to Zaporizhzhia.

Kuleba asks China to provide security guarantees to Ukraine

Earlier on Sunday, Kuleba also asked China to provide security guarantees to his country against Russia. He stated that Kyiv is exploring the possibility of obtaining security assurances from permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), such as China and other major powers.

"We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People's Republic of China," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added, Xinhua reported.

World Bank provides 495 million euros to Ukraine

It is significant to mention here that the World Bank has provided 495 million euros in grants to Ukraine amid its war against Russia. This grant includes about €463 million from the United States, about €20.5 million from Norway and about €10 million from Austria.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry stated that this fund will be used for key social and humanitarian expenditures, such as health care and support for internally displaced people.

Image: AP