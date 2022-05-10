Ukraine FM Kubela Says If EU Membership Is Denied, It Would Mean Bloc Is Tricking Them

As Ukraine is seeking EU membership in the midst of a war with the Russian Federation, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kubela stated the country hopes to be designated as a candidate for EU membership this June. As per the reports of the Financial Times, he further stated that if Ukraine is denied candidate status, it can only imply one thing that Europe is attempting to deceive and trick Ukraine and they will not swallow it. He claimed that Ukraine is the only country in Europe where citizens are dying as a result of the EU's beliefs and it should be recognized.

The Foreign Minister continued by stating that once Ukraine is granted EU candidature they will sit down and work out the remaining concern. He further said that three months ago, the former Soviet state had little chance of joining the European Union, but now everything has changed, emphasising Russia's invasion. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially submitted his country's application to join the EU, filling out over 5,000 pages of paperwork in the process.

Emmanuel Macron suggests that it will take decades for Ukraine to join the EU

However, France's President Emmanuel Macron suggests that it will take decades for Ukraine to join the European Union. He urged Ukraine to join a "parallel European community" while waiting for a decision in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Macron further stated that this would allow non-EU countries to participate in Europe's security architecture in various ways.

Macron stated that he is saying this with complete honesty, that they owe to the Ukrainians, according to media reports. He claimed that they can have an accelerated procedure to admit Ukraine as a candidate, but given the European Union's standards and criteria, Ukraine will most likely take decades to truly join the European Union.

Ukraine's future is intertwined with Europe's: Ursula Von der Leyen

President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen talked about Ukraine while speaking in the European Parliament, stating that Ukraine's future is intertwined with Europe's and that Europe's democracy's survival is inextricably linked to Ukraine's democracy. She also targeted Russia's military display and President Vladimir Putin's defence of the invasion of Ukraine in his speech on Victory Day.

Image: AP