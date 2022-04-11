Ukraine FM Kuleba Slams Russian 'disinfo' Campaign Against Kyiv; Avers 'Don't Fall For It'

Ukraine continues to receive arms support from various countries amid attack from Russia, which the Russian Federation has slammed, stating that arms support doesn't make the situation in Ukraine any better.

However, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba has criticised Russia for undermining the arms support flowing into the war-torn country. He stated that Russia recognises the importance of weaponry supply to Ukraine and is working hard to disrupt them.

He also claimed that Moscow planned a massive info campaign targeting foreign media and politicians to disseminate their propaganda. The Foreign Minister further said that Russia's "troll factory" may send out spam emails and comment spam about Ukraine to the people and urged everyone to not fall for it.

In the meanwhile, Kubela also gave insights on the Bucha massacre stating that the alleged genocide in Bucha did not occur in a single day. He argued that Russian political elites and propagandists incite hatred, dehumanise Ukrainians, and set the stage for these atrocities. Kuleba urged experts from all over the world to look into what led to deaths in Bucha.

Ukraine has one of the world's most powerful armies: Kuleba

Talking about Ukraine's resistance to Russian aggression, Kuleba stated that they know how to fight and that they are capable. He continued by stating that he believes it is not an exaggeration to say that Ukraine has proven to have one of the world's most powerful armies, perhaps second only to the United States, not in terms of numbers, but in terms of battle experience and fighting capacity, according to NBC.

Kuleba also claimed that this war would not have happened had Ukraine been a NATO member. He further said that all they require is the provision of state-of-the-art weapons of all types. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling for the international community to supply weapons and impose harsh sanctions on Russia to put pressure on the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy also called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine

Zelenskyy also called for a no-fly zone above Ukraine for weeks in an attempt to dissuade Russian missiles and attacks. However, fearing a potential confrontation with Russia, US President Joe Biden has rejected demands to impose one.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned in early March that any country attempting to enforce a no-fly zone would be deemed a participant in a military conflict, regardless of which organisation they belong to.

Image: AP