Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the Ukrainian administration of using civilians as human shields and placing their mortars, tanks and cannons in residential areas. He also alleged that Indian students were taken hostage. Furthering his attack on neighbouring Kyiv, Putin also said that Moscow will allow foreigners to move to safer locations.

"They are (Ukraine is) putting their mortars, tanks and cannons in residential areas and are taking foreign citizens captive. They kept more than 3000 Indian citizens at a station. They're taking prisoners," Putin said.

Paying tribute to soldiers martyred in Ukraine, Putin said "All the family members of those who died in the Ukraine operation will get the compensation as prescribed by law, but apart from that, we will have compensation to martyrs' families and to the wounded from the Ministry of Defence."

'Military operation going as per plan'

The special military operation, according to Putin, is going as per plan and all tasks are being implemented successfully.

"Our soldiers fight steadfastly, with a full understanding of the justice of their cause, even after being wounded, they remain in formation, sacrifice themselves...in order to save comrades and civilians," Putin said, citing that Russian forces are trying to prevent civilian casualties in Ukraine.

His address comes at a time when peace negotiations are underway between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations near the Polish border. Notably, this is the second round of talks between both countries.

On 24 February, Russian forces launched an offensive against Ukraine, in the contour of "demilitarizing and de-nazifying" the country. Russia's Defence Ministry, meanwhile, has reiterated that they are not launching any strikes on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure. However, the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance.

With multiple sanctions, global powers snub Russia

Russia's war against Ukraine has transcended to the eighth day. Moscow has been facing the wrath of its invasion with multiple sanctions and boycotts from global powers. Many nations have also shut their airspace for Russian aircraft. Apart from this, several multinational firms have snubbed Russia from forthcoming events and associations.

World's biggest shipping company, AP Moller-Maersk, said that it will discontinue making calls to Russian ports. Energy firms Shell and BP have also abandoned their deals with Russian oil companies. Big tech giants, including Microsoft, Apple, Google, Tieotovry and Oracle, have either limited access to Russian media on their platforms or cut sales.