Ukraine Hints At Boycotting Paris Olympics If Russia And Belarus Take Part; Moscow Reacts

As Russia continues its strikes on the war-torn nation, the Ukrainian sports minister revealed that Kyiv might boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete. According to the BBC, the assertions of the country’s sports minister came after the International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday that it planning to “explore a pathway” for the athletes from two countries to take part in the international events as neutrals. Following the announcement, several western countries including the United Kingdom condemned the move by the International Committee.

"Our position is unchanged," asserted the Ukrainian sports minister, Vadym Guttsait. "As long as there is a war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions,” he added. On Thursday, the Ukrainian sports minister made it clear in a Facebook post that Ukraine should “strengthen communications” with the International federation in this regard. “We did, do, and will do our best to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from entering international competitions - even under a neutral flag or under any conditions. There can be no agreements with representatives of terrorist countries! As long as there is war in our country, we will continue the sanction policy on Russian and Belarusian athletes!” Guttsait wrote in the Facebook post.

Ukraine said that it has informed everyone that the Executive Committee of the KNC of Ukraine has decided to start consultations with national sports federations on a possible boycott of the Paris 2024 Olympics in case of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international sports arenas to end Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the minister spoke to BBC and insisted that the "entire civilized world" should pay attention in this regard. "One of the strongest allies of Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war, the United Kingdom also condemned the plan by the International Olympic Committee and described it as a "world away from the reality of war,” he added.

‘No athlete should be prevented from competing because of their passport': IOC

According to BBC, earlier the IOC asked sporting federations around the world to exclude athletes from both countries following the Russia-Ukraine war. However, on Wednesday, the International organisation changed its stance on the issue, stating that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport".

Last month, the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, expressed his wish to not punish athletes for the “actions of their governments”. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said that the Russian athletes should have “no place" at the Paris Games.

Russia says pushing Moscow out of sports is ‘doomed to fail’

Speaking to media, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that any attempt to push Moscow out of international sports will fail.

"Any plans to squeeze Moscow out of international sport because of its special military operation in Ukraine are doomed to fail," she asserted.