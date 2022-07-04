Ukraine Military Confirms Fall Of Lysychansk City To Russia As War Enters Day 131

On the 131st day of the brutal war in eastern Europe, Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted that the Lysychansk region was completely captured by invading Russian troops. This allowed strategic victory to Moscow by claiming control over one of the major areas of Luhansk Oblast- which has become the centrepiece of the Kremlin's military ambition in Ukraine.

"After heavy fighting for the eastern city of Lysychansk, the (Ukrainian) defence forces were forced to withdraw from their occupied positions and lines," said the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine in a statement on Monday.

The pullback of Ukrainian troops after weeks of decisive and fierce battle offered a major breakthrough for Moscow after Russia shifted focus from toppling Kyiv in the initial days of the war. After Severodonetsk in east Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, Lysychansk is a pivotal ground located in Luhansk Oblast- which groups together to form the Donbass region. Russia's war in the eastern part of the ex-Soviet nation is aimed at the "liberation" of Donbass from "neo-Nazis" and Azov nationalists. War analysts stated that the capture of Lysychansk offers Russian forces a gateway to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk region.

After being outgunned by Russia's advanced military, and manpower in east Ukraine, the defenders were asked to retreat by Kyiv's command, the General Staff of Ukraine said. The decision to pull out the armed forces was "in order to preserve their lives," the statement by the Ukrainian military said. This came hours after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that his troops had taken "full control" of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region.

'We will win back land:' Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his usual night address, further confirmed that the Ukrainian troops were "forced to withdraw" from Lysychansk as continuing defence actions in the city would have led to "fatal consequences" in the face of Russia's weapons superiority. "Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success- material and technical resources are needed, Zelenskyy remarked in the televised address.

However, Zelenskyy promised to return to the seized city and "win back land" in days to come. However, he did not outline prospective plans as to when Kyiv intends on launching a counteroffensive in the twin cities. "If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in firepower, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing,” the embattled President said in his evening video address.

“That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” he added.

Meanwhile, the city of Sloviansk came under heavy shelling by Russian troops. At least 6 people were killed on Sunday as Russia pounded the Ukraine-held region. This comes after Kyiv claimed that Russian invaders attacked Karamatorsk on Sunday with Smerch multiple rocket launchers (MLRs), which destroyed a hotel and residential buildings in the region. On the other hand, Russian occupiers are controlling most entry and exit into Severodonetsk, another region that forms a significant part of industrial Donbass, although the city has been reduced to ruins due to arbitrary bombings over the past two to three weeks.

