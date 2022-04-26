As tensions continue in war-ravaged Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Vadym Halaichuk on Tuesday said that the situation in the country continues to remain ‘dangerous’. Speaking to Republic TV's team reporting live from Ukraine, MP Halaichuk said that Ukrainians were fighting back and were holding their ground despite increased pressure from Russian troops. He further informed that Kyiv had offered a ‘special arrangement’ with Russia to stop the war but got a ‘vague’ response for the same. The MP, who is also a member of the inter-parliament group of India, said that negotiation is still 'not out of the table' and it was going on.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's team reporting live amid the Russia Ukraine war, Ukrainian MP Vadym Halaichuk said that Russia underestimated Ukraine in its defence. He also informed that Russian troops are yet to take control of Mariupol as claimed by Moscow. Meanwhile, adding that Kyiv is ready for negotiation with Moscow, the MP said, “we are willing to give Russia a special place, a special arrangement when negotiations on Ukraine joining any alliance is concerned. A military arrangement with Russia can be worked out. We are free to choose our foreign policy. But Russian response to our proposals have been very vague,” he added.

Russia to celebrate May 9 victory day

He went on to state the Russian regime’s plans to continue the invasion of Ukraine and said that the situation remains dangerous. The MP reiterated that the people of Ukraine fought back until now. “Russia wanted to capture Ukraine in 3 days. That was their plan,” he said. “They were expecting that the military will give up and that the civilian population will welcome them. This time it is different. They are not marching in. They are doing a reconnaissance. It is a dangerous situation,” MP Halaichuk told Republic. He further slammed Russia and said that the Vladimir Putin-led regime was growing impatient.

Speaking about the Russian goal in the ongoing war, he said that Moscow was planning a victory day celebration in the coming weeks. “Kremlin is obsessed with days. The next big day is May 9 victory day. Troops have been requested to present a big victory before that day. Russian propaganda will throw up some victory. There will be no real victory down south or Donbass,” the MP said. He also added that the Russian forces haven’t completely taken control of Mariupol.

No territorial claims by Russia will be accepted: MP Halaichuk

“Mariupol is not under complete Ukrainian control. But Russia cannot claim that Mariupol is under their control as our defenders are still present and the fight is on. They are showing this as a ‘done deal'. Different spots of Mariupol are under the control of Ukrainian defenders,” the MP claimed while speaking to Republic. He also mentioned that negotiations are still underway and are not out on the table. “It is still going on. We are negotiating to release prisoners of war,” Halaichuk said.

Further emphasising the negotiations between the two sides, the MP said that Ukraine wants a ceasefire. However, he said that no territorial claims made by Moscow will be accepted. “We have made it clear that no territorial claim will be acceptable including Crimea. We are negotiating on neutrality,” he said. “Referendums can take place on any sort of negotiated peace. Giving up of territory in Donestk and Luhansk is not possible and no referendum on this,” he added. Halaichuk went on to mention the issue over NATO agreement and said that it couldn’t be resolved by Ukraine alone and it wasn’t “happening anytime soon”.

India can play a major role in the negotiation process: Ukrainian MP

Speaking to Republic TV's team reporting live from Ukraine, MP Halaichuk further spoke on the India Ukraine relations and said that Kyiv was keen on improving the same. He stated that New Delhi could play a role in the negotiation process and rebuilding of Ukraine. “India can play a major role in reconstructing Ukraine post-war. We have close ties with India. A large number of Indian students have been studying here. We are very keen on improving our relations. We have been in touch with the Indian embassy,” he said.

“India can play a major role in the negotiation process,” the Ukrainian MP further added. His comments on the ongoing war came only a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered in detail a couple of queries posed by Republic TV's team in Ukraine. Speaking in a media briefing, the Ukrainian leader on Monday stated that his war-ravaged country outdid itself by continuing to put forth fierce resistance against Russian forces. Notably, the President did not mention anything about the end of the war but continued addressing the zeal of Ukraine's forces.

Image: REPUBLIC