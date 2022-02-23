Ukraine MP Welcomes Sanctions On Russian Banks; Calls For Unity Against 'terrorist Nation'

After United States President Joe Biden announced heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine, the move was greeted by the Ukrainian Parliament which also decided to impose sanctions on the institutions mentioned in Biden's address.

"We in Ukraine greet these sanctions. Today the Ukrainian Parliament and President will also impose sanctions on all those people mentioned by Joe Biden. Ukraine does not have much influence in the economic sphere but in any way, we have to work to hold hands with our Western partners," said Ukraine MP Sophia Fedyna.

"The main point is to unite all the democratic countries that understand how important it is to intervene in such matters and how important is it to be united to stand for peace and security against Moscow Federation as a terrorist country today," she stressed.

Earlier in the day, the US announced its first tranche of sanctions targetting Russian banks and sovereign debt. The sanctions include the “full blocking” of two Russian banks, including the large financial institution VEB, and preventing Russia from accessing Western financial capital and markets for its sovereign debt. The US will also implement penalties against “Russian elites and their family members” beginning Wednesday.

#RussiaDaresAmerica | Putin was saying Ukraine can be a possible threat to Russia. But Ukraine has never invaded. Putin wants to deprive Ukraine of the chance to be independent: Sophia Fedyna, MP Ukraine https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/S8Ll6XiiAB — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2022

It is not just the Moscow-Ukrainian conflict: Fedyna

Sophia Fedyna hailed the move to impose sanctions on those in the 'closest surrounding' of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We know that they are patriots of Putin and the Moscow Federation. But all their elite children study in the US and the UK and other European countries. All their bank accounts are in EU countries. I think this part of the sanction package is going to be a good start," she said.

"What I also liked from this Biden's address is that he stressed how Moscow threatens the right of Ukraine for its existence. For many years of war, there was a discussion that it is only the "Moscow-Ukrainian conflict". It is not. Moscow Federation does not need Ukraine at all as a democratic country and by fighting with us, Moscow threatens democracy and peace in all the democratic world," Fedyna remarked.

In his address, Biden said he was also moving additional US troops to the Baltic states on NATO's eastern flank bordering Russia to strengthen their defence against Moscow.

"We welcome the position of Joe Biden in strengthening our Baltic partners - the countries of the post-Soviet era. But these nations understand the danger from Moscow Federations and they are playing an important role in countering the international propaganda of Vladimir Putin," the Ukraine MP told Republic.

'Putin's only chance to attack Ukraine before his Presidentship ends'

Meanwhile, Dmytro Kashuba, a Ukrainian journalist reporting from ground zero highlighted that many scenarios of sanctions have been carefully calculated by the Russians and they are prepared for the same.