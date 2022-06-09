Ukraine Opens Probe Into 480 Treason, Collusion Cases Amid Russian War: Report

As the ravaging Russian war entered day 106, Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday opened an investigation into 480 cases of treason and collusion with invaders recorded since February 24. Over 100 suspects have been handed over and four indictments have been sent to court as the new probes began, Ukrainian communications advisor Tetiana Sapyan said while speaking to Ukrinfrom. Among the convicts were at least three former Ukrainian military soldiers who reportedly inked a deal with Russian troops in 2014 to ensure their entry into Ukrainian territories on return in February 2022.

The former army officials were detained. "The captain of the radio center of the field of the communication center was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, the commander of the tank company was sentenced to 14 years and a chief Sergeant was sentenced to 14 years, Sapyan said. She also informed that the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (SBU) had initiated a probe criminal investigation alleged "treason" of the mayor of Sviatohirsk.

Over 1,400 cases of treason recorded against Ukrainians

At the beginning of May, the number of treason cases reported was 700, Ukraine Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova told the Guardian. Another 700 were booked for collaborating with "the enemy," she said, adding that they all were charged with helping Russian invaders to access Ukrainian territories and slaughter dozens of people. To date, the embattled country has recorded over 1,400 cases of treason against its own citizens, including mayors, and policemen.

The Ukrainian citizens are accused of colluding with the Russian army to pave way for them to siege or occupy the territories. At least 50 such "traitors" have been arrested so far, said Oleksandr Filchakov, chief prosecutor of the Kharkiv region. These colluders range from police personnel to judges, which has made sentencing a tricky task.

The level of collusion varied from catalysing war crimes, looting rich Ukrainians with the Russian troops, and/or transferring vital information to the invaders- like revealing the identity of family members of army personnel, or war veterans, said Governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov. Adding to it, Filchakov said that one such case emerged where a Ukrainian identified the rich local people so that he could steal the wealth he possessed. "So, later the Russian soldiers to those houses together with the collaborators and stole their belongings," Filchakov told the Guardian.

