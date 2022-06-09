Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Warns Russia May Briefly Freeze War For Sanctions Relief

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Russia is "deliberately using starvation as a weapon" by shutting Ukrainian ports, German Agriculture Minister Cem Zdemir said on Friday. During a visit to Kyiv on June 10, Cem Ozdemi told CNN affiliate N-TV that Russia is engaging in a particularly horrible kind of warfare. "Alternative routes cost an insane amount of money," he continued.
Russian forces controlling the damaged Ukrainian city of Mariupol bulldozed 1,300 high-rise apartment buildings without meticulously removing hundreds of dead bodies trapped beneath the wreckage, according to Vadym Boychenko, the Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol.
Boychenko, who has escaped Mariupol for Ukrainian-controlled area, said on the municipal council's Telegram channel that at first, the occupants involved Mariupol locals in meticulously clearing the rubble. However, Boychenko adds that when the Russians discovered the exact number of victims under the rubble, they swiftly relocated the local population.
Boychenko claimed, "The real number of bodies under the rubble of destroyed houses is frightening. Almost 50 to 100 people were killed under almost every destroyed house, and 1,300 high-rise buildings were destroyed in Mariupol."
According to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, 37,000 women serve in the Ukrainian army, with over 1,000 becoming commanders. Zelenska stated, "Most of our doctors are women as well as 50% of our entrepreneurs who work to support the economy at war."
37,000 women are in the Ukrainian army & more than 1,000 women have become commanders, Ukrainian first lady said at the conference in Brussels.— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 10, 2022
"Most of our doctors are women as well as 50% of our entrepreneurs who work to support the economy at war" https://t.co/N1TaeBtEEh
US President Joe Biden responded to the June 10 Consumer Price Index report, which highlighted ongoing high inflation. However, Biden stated that reducing inflation is his "top economic priority," while at the same time blaming the persistent high prices on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Biden, in a statement, remarked, "Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more—and quickly—to get prices down here in the United States. Putin’s Price Hike hit hard in May here and around the world: high gas prices at the pump, energy, and food prices accounted for around half of the monthly price increases, and gas pump prices are up by $2 a gallon in many places since Russian troops began to threaten Ukraine."
Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 31,900 Russian troops have lost their lives since the onset of the invasion on February 24. The Russian forces have lost 1409 tanks, 3450 armoured combat machines, 222 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 712 artillery systems. In addition, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine stated that Russia has lost 97 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 212 aircraft, 178 helicopters, 2438 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13 ships or boats, 125 cruise missiles, 572 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 54 special equipment.
In the latest development amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, a Russian lawmaker alleged that Pentagon used Ukraine as a testing ground for the lethal military biological plan. According to Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya, the Pentagon's claims of apparently peaceful cooperation with the now-infamous Ukraine-based biolabs only show that the US was executing a dangerous global military biological programme in that East European country.
Notably, Yarovaya is co-chairing a parliamentary commission probing the operations of biological laboratories in Ukraine.
Read full report here
🇨🇭#Switzerland has joined the sixth package of #EU sanctions against #Russia and #Belarus, which includes an embargo on Russian oil. Sanctions have been imposed on 100 individuals and legal entities from both countries. pic.twitter.com/h5ybKkFksg— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2022
Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate on Friday warned the Western nations that Russia may briefly freeze war in Ukraine in exchange for the sanctions relief. The conflict however may drag into another year, Ukraine’s military intelligence said in a Telegram post adding that Ukrainian troops are critically outnumbered with respect to the weapons by the Russian soldiers.
“The Kremlin leadership probably will try to freeze the war for a while in order to convince the West to lift sanctions, but then continue the aggression,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate said in a Telegram post. “Russia's economic resources will allow the occupying country to continue the war at its current pace for another year.”
UN’s human rights office (OHCHR) on Friday opposed the death sentences handed to three foreign fighters by a court in the separatist-controlled Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). “Such trials against prisoners of war amount to a war crime,” said OHCHR spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani in statement.
“Since 2015, we have observed that the so-called judiciary in these self-proclaimed republics has not complied with essential fair trial guarantees, such as public hearings, independence, impartiality of the courts and the right not to be compelled to testify,” she furthermore added, condemning pro Russian separatist officials' move.
UK has been prioritizing the talks with Ukraine over the two British nationals sentenced to death in the DPR, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters in Britian on Friday. “Our priority is working with the Ukrainian government to try and ensure their release as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said. he added "We don’t have regular interaction with the Russians" when asked whether the British government will speak with Russia for release of Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has vowed to work “even more closely” with Ukraine during meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. “The three agreed to work even more closely going forward in support of their shared goal of enabling Ukraine to liberate itself from illegal Russian occupation,” UK Ministry of Defence said in a press release.
“They also discussed the range of equipment and training the UK is currently providing and what further support we can offer to help Ukrainian forces to defend their country.”
As UK and Russia engaged in a tussle over the death sentence of the foreign British fighters caught by Russian troops during Mariupol battle, Russia’s foreign ministry asked the UK to "speak directly to authorities in the DPR." British nationals were “mercenaries sent by the West to help the Kyiv nationalist regime … and do not have the right to prisoner of war status," spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.
A junior sergeant of Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade has destroyed nine Russian drones being one of the most effective anti-aircraft gunners in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, press service of the Air Assault Brigade informed on Telegram. "This young paratrooper has already shot down nine enemy air reconnaissance vehicles that were correcting artillery fire on Ukrainian positions online," the statement said. The paratrooper used the British Starstreak MANPADS to destroy Russian drones.
Russia’s Central Bank has slashed the interest rates for the second time in two months to 9.5% from the previous 11% as the inflation was slowing at a much faster rate than was predicted earlier. There was a smaller decline in the spending and economic activity than it was forecasted in the month of April, the bank said in a statement. With new changes, the rate will decrease to between 5% and 7% in 2023, the bank predicts.
British government on Friday blasted the Russian Federation for what it labelled the "sham trial" of two Briton fighters that enlisted under the Ukraine's military's foreign legion. Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, were handed the death sentence by a court in the DPR by pro Russia separatist leaders. Officials in Moscow-backed breakaway republic accused the three foreign fighters including Brahim Saadoun, a Moroccan national, of being mercenaries and committing the war crimes.
UK has called on Russia to take responsibility for the “sham trial” of the two British nationals who have been sentenced to death.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said that two British nationals and one Moroccan citizen that were handed the death sentence in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) committed crimes. “The trials … are being held on the basis of the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic, because the crimes in question were committed on the DPR’s territory,” Sergey Lavrov told state affiliated press.
UN concerned about death sentences issued by pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed "DPR"— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2022
"Such trials of prisoners of war are tantamount to a war crime," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/cU1rg9kUf2
Ukraine has said that the war in Ukraine's eastern region 'is an artillery war now' and 'everything depends on what West gives us.' Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, told the Guardian that Ukraine is losing in terms of artillery, with one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian ones.
Skibitsky said Ukraine is now almost solely reliant on weapons from the West and stressed the need for long-range rocket systems to destroy Russian artillery pieces from afar.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 10, 2022
Russian troops are "destroying everything" as the intense fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk and in the settlements of the Hirske and Popasna in Luhansk region. Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, informed in a Facebook post that Russian forces have also attempted to carry out assault operations toward Nyrkove and Mykolaivka.
"They haven't rebuilt anything for eight years in Luhansk, they aren't even trying to restore water or electricity supply in Popasna and Rubizhne - they are just destroying everything," said Haidai.
"The ‘Russian world’ is a desert. The enemy is trying to achieve this aim. The Ice Palace or the ammonia production plant at Azot, one of the company's main divisions did not disturb anyone. Thousands of people have been freed from their hope to work," Haidai further stressed.
Street fighting is ensuing for the control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian officials have said on the national television. “The situation in Severodonetsk is very tense,” Roman Vlasenko, head of the Severodonetsk district military administration, told Ukrainian national television.
“Fighting continues, street fighting continues. The dynamics are very great. The Russians are heavily using artillery. They have a certain advantage in terms of artillery, in terms of personnel. But they have no real success. They can't beat the guys out of Severodonetsk.”
Separatists in the Russian occupied Luhansk plan to send the seized Ukrainian grain to Russia via rail on Friday, as Russian troops continue the key ports blockade in the Black Sea that has disrupted Ukraine's grain export to global markets sparking food insecurity worldwide.
“More than 3,000 tons” of grain will be shipped out of the eastern region after Russian forces “liberated” a slew of grain elevators," Yuri Pronko, the agriculture minister of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, said Thursday, according to Russian state-owned news agency Tass.
Russia's troops are blocking evacuation of the civilians trying to escape the intensely shelled Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the Suspilne media outlet. "Russia is blocking the evacuation of civilians from occupied Kherson and partially occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia Oblast," she said, adding that Russia is "shamefully lying when it says that residents don’t want to escape."
"Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories hotline receives hundreds of calls daily from civilians asking for an evacuation corridor," informed Iryna Vereshchuk. "Then they accuse Ukraine of restoring human shields," she continued.
Russian troops are targetting the Ukrainian defences near the Siverskyi Donets river in eastern region, trying to take control of the Luhansk region, a spokesman for Ukraine’s defence ministry said on national television. Id Russians capture the key Severodonetsk and Lysychansk region, situated on the eastern and western bank of the Siverskyi Donets, the entire Luhansk will fall to them, he said.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has justified the war in Ukraine, by comparing himself to Peter the Great, the ruler who led 18th-century territorial expansion in the Baltic coast. In a speech made during the economic summit involving the start ups, Putin underscored his ambitions by drawing parallels between Peter the Great’s founding of St Petersburg and his own agendas for the military intervention in Ukraine.
“It’s impossible — do you understand — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia,” Putin said Thursday.
European Union’s parliament stands firmly behind Ukraine's bid for the membership into the bloc, president Roberta Metsola said. “The EU parliament stands firmly behind Ukraine’s bid to receive EU candidate status,” Metsola stressed speaking at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
In the latest batch of sanctions against Moscow, Japan on Thursday announced a temporary ban on the export of trucks, dump trucks and bulldozers to Russia, RIA Novosti reported.
From June 17, #Japan imposes a ban on exports of trucks, dump trucks and bulldozers to #Russia.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2022
📰RIA Novosti pic.twitter.com/xsDE9gpeZx
The head of the #Luhansk regional military administration reports that #Russian occupiers completely destroyed the ice palace in #Sievierodonetsk. pic.twitter.com/OqAm65soK0— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2022
⚡️General Staff: Russian unit in Kharkiv region refuses to fight.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 10, 2022
Ukraine’s Armed Forces report early on June 10 that all members of Russia’s motorized infantry unit of the First Army Corps refused to fight after suffering heavy losses in Kharkiv Oblast.
Noting the dire hygiene situation in Mariupol, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its latest briefing warned that there is a potential cholera outbreak threat in the port city. While clustered cases have been reported, the risk is increased due to the occupier's incapacity to provide adequate healthcare services to those in need.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 June 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/eMOeSJOmbI
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/IncUIxawpK
Ukraine Armed Forces in its latest operational update informed that invading Russian troops have shelled at least 23 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, including Severodonetsk, Borivske, Lysychansk, Belogorovka, Zolote, Gorskoye, Komyshuvakha, Toshkivka, Vrubivka, Ustynivka, Orikhove, Synetsky, Nyrkove, Mykolayivka (Luhansk region), Bakhmut, Khromove, Yoreske, Torekiv, Toretsk, Newtsk Kurakhove, Mykilske (Donetsk region). As many as 3 people were killed and one injured in Avdiivka and Kostiantynivka in past 24 hours, Ukraine's Joint Forces Task Force said.