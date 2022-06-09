Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Warns Russia May Briefly Freeze War For Sanctions Relief

Russian forces controlling the damaged Ukrainian city of Mariupol bulldozed 1,300 high-rise apartment buildings without meticulously removing hundreds of dead bodies trapped beneath the wreckage, according to Vadym Boychenko, the Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol.

Boychenko, who has escaped Mariupol for Ukrainian-controlled area, said on the municipal council's Telegram channel that at first, the occupants involved Mariupol locals in meticulously clearing the rubble. However, Boychenko adds that when the Russians discovered the exact number of victims under the rubble, they swiftly relocated the local population.