Ukraine Pleads For More Weapons, Says Need To Win War Against Russia Before Winter

As the Russia-Ukraine war is about to complete its five months mark, Andrey Yermak, chief of staff to President Vladimir Zelenskyy, asserted that the Ukrainian military needs to win the battle before the arrival of winter. According to Yermak, if the war continues till winter, it would provide benefits to Russian troops. He said the Ukrainian army has everything except "sufficient weapons". Meanwhile, during an interview with Voice of Ukraine on Tuesday, he reiterated that the war-torn nation desperately needs lethal weapons to deter Russian aggression. "Today, our main goal is victory. To do this, we need our military to have everything they need. They have everything except sufficient equipment and sufficient weapons," RT News quoted him as saying during the interview.

"It’s hard work. When there is an enemy against you who has much more weapons and men," he added.

Ever since the onset of the so-called "special military operation", the Biden regime has been providing military aid to the Ukrainian army. As of now, the Biden administration has already sanctioned $55 billion to the war-ravaged nation, and another military aid is in the pipeline. Besides, it has also initiated the Lend-Lease program of arms shipments which will be effective in August. Reacting to the program, Yermak stated that the deal was not on his country’s side and added the main task of Lend-Lease is to secure "everything on time". "It is very important for us not to enter the winter. After winter, when the Russians will have more time to dig in, it will certainly be more difficult," he stressed.

Notably, earlier this month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov, while answering whether Kyiv's military could retake the Black Sea coastline before winter, he did not respond properly and rather ended the interview with Sunday Times by saying the main goal of "the military is to regain all the territories seized by Russian troops."

Zelenskyy fires top officials amidst war

It is worth mentioning Ukraine has lost several strategical locations to Russia, including Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Amid this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday. The stern action from Zelenskyy came as he alleged that the officers -- Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova -- were suspected of treason and working closely with Russians. Among the top officers, the Ukrainian head has also sacked 60 others after they were found indulged in the transfer of secret information to the enemy and other facts of cooperation with the Russian special services.

