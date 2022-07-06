Ukraine PM Suggests Three Tier Offices In UK, US, EU For Rebuilding Efforts Of His Country

In order to felicitate rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of a war, Ukraine is proposing to build three tier offices dedicated to restoration tasks in Washington, Brussels, London and other cities. The main headquarter, however, has been suggested to be located in Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Making a speech at a conference in Lugano, Switzerland, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the recovery of Ukraine will consist of three levels, first will constitute the leaders of the states that will be key decision makers, the second will consist of the joint coordination group, which will include heads of executive power who will implement the rebuilding projects.

"The third level is the thematic groups by industry direction, at least 24 groups of the National Council for the Restoration of Ukraine. Today and in the future, we invite everyone who has experience and a desire to make Ukraine better to join these groups," Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference. Furthermore he informed that Ukraine will initiate forming a separate Advisory group with the European and American ministers, as well as the top European economists.

"These are professionals who will help not only to form a strategy, but also to demonstrate our level of openness," Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. "The recovery rebuilding will be an improved one. Build back better. Our goal is not just to restore glass and concrete, but to build a new country," he iterated.

Zelenskyy lays out $750bn (£620bn) recovery plan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy stressed that the eventual restoration of Ukraine will cost an estimated $750bn (£620bn) recovery plan, which he described was the task of the democratic world. Speaking via video link to a high-level conference at Lugano, Switzerland, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's recovery plan shall be executed by seizing the assets of the Russian Oligarchs as Russia must foot the bill of the widespread destruction its invading forces caused in his country. He urged that the international community must join "the greatest contribution to the maintenance of global peace."

"The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project, is not a project of one nation, but a common task of the entire democratic world — all countries, all countries who can say they are civilized," he said during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland. "Restoring Ukraine means restoring the principles of life, restoring the space of life, restoring everything that makes humans human."