With Russia intensifying its violent conquest of Ukraine for the fifth day of the unabated warfare, Russia’s claims of ‘demilitarising’ Kyiv have been quashed with immense evidence demonstrating Moscow’s brutal attacks on civilians. As the war escalates, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tweeted a video depicting Moscow’s blatant aggression in residential areas in the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Kharkiv has been one of the regions that have witnessed enormous warfare in the last couple of days, as it was the first city from where the Kremlin has commenced the incursion in Ukraine, after plunging through the separatist-held Donbass region.

MFA Ukraine posts video depicting Russian attack on residential buildings

In the video, MFA Ukraine has claimed that the Russian invaders ‘fired en masse’ on residential buildings and killed dozens of innocent people, leaving hundreds injured. The video was sourced from the Ukrainian army. In the video, some military aircraft can be seen firing upon high rise buildings, after which a massive layer of thick black smoke can be seen billowing from buildings that were engulfed by a huge fire.

According to @GeneralStaffUA the 🇷🇺invaders fired en masse on residential areas of Kharkiv. They claimed dozens killed and hundreds injured Ukrainian citizens. pic.twitter.com/R16hiSvjSf — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 28, 2022

The number of hostilities and war casualties has risen unabated on both sides as the world continues to witness the deadliest warfare in the last seven decades. Several reports claim that Moscow has been successful in capturing many villages in the separatist backed Donbass region and parts of the second-largest city Kharkiv. The multi-pronged ambush that had commenced on February 24, after Russia recognised separatist regions LPR & DPR as independent nations, had now been spurted across the nation.

Several tragic images of flattened buildings, debris of apartments and complexes have depicted how the Russian federation had wreaked havoc in Ukrainian cities. Meanwhile, military tanks on the streets have become a common sight. Even as Kyiv continues to fight for its sovereignty, Moscow hasn’t loosened its command on the area despite facing stringent sanctions imposed by the US and European nations.

Putin’s aggressive offensive to seize Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been strengthened in the last two days, as the Kremlin didn’t withstand the loss they have borne while combating the Ukrainian soldiers who have been giving them a tough challenge on the battleground, despite being outnumbered.

(Image: @MFA_Ukraine//Twitter/AP)