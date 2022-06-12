Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Honoured With Boris Nemstov Prize For Courage In War

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Sunday, was announced as the winner of the Boris Nemtsov Prize 2022 for his courage in leading his country during the ongoing war against Russia. Zelenskyy (44) was chosen as the winner among a slew of other candidates which included Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, leader of the Okean Elzy band, Yuliia Paievska (Taira), founder of a unit of combat volunteer medics and Oleksiy Arestovych, presidential adviser, Ukrinform reported. Ever since Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, Zelenskyy has been resolute in his march for victory and has refused to surrender to the Russian forces.

What is the Boris Nemtsov Prize?

The prize is named after the late Russian physicist and politician of the same name who is remembered as a fierce adversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was assassinated in 2015. According to the Boris Nemstov Foundation, the award honours those who fight for the freedom of expression and help people who are persecuted on political, racial or religious grounds. The prize is awarded each year on Russia Day i.e. June 12 and any public figure, politician, artist or journalist is eligible for the award. Notably, Zelenskyy has become the non-Russian laureate to have won the Boris Nemstov prize.

Boris Nemstov's anti-Putin campaign

According to BBC's report, Nemstov's assassination was the highest-profile killing since Putin assumed office in 2000. Having served as deputy prime minister under Russian President Boris Yeltsin, Nemstov was believed to be the former's successor but was pushed to the sidelines. In the following years, Nemstov started campaigning against Putin and then began his quest to uncover the alleged wide-scale corruption going on during Putin's regime. Multiple media reports suggest that Nemstov even denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2014, which led to the annexation of Crimea. Notably, he was shot dead in February 2015 outside the Kremlin a few days before his planned protest.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has been adamant not to lay down his weapons as his associates are urging the west for more ammunition to push back the Russians. The Ukrainian President, earlier on Sunday, signed a decree authorising territorial defence troops to combat zones.