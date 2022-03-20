Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced the suspension of several political parties due to the imposition of martial law and the large-scale war waged by Russia. On March 20, Kyiv’s National Security Council ruled the immediate suspension of pro-Russian political structures in Kyiv which includes the Opposition Platform for Life, Sharij’s Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, and others. Martial law was imposed in Ukraine following the Russian invasion on February 24.

The move comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opened the door for ‘peace talks’ with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stressing that it would be the “only chance” for Moscow to engage. He warned the Russian Federation of the looming repercussions of the financial and economic measures taken by the West that he asserted will cripple Russia's economy for generations.

Zelenskyy links pro-Kremlin parties to Russian seige

In a taped address posted on the website of Ukraine’s presidency, Zelenskyy was heard saying that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided to suspend the activities of the parties. He then named some of the parties include: Opposition Platform For Life, Shariy Party, Our Ukraine, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Leftists, Derzhava, ‘Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists, and the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, among others.

Zelenskyy also linked the ongoing Russian assault and siege of the Ukrainian urban cities to some of the pro-Kremlin political parties.

"Given the large-scale war waged by the Russian Federation and the links of some political structures with this state, any activity of several political parties during martial law is suspended," he said in the video address.

Zelenskyy warned the pro-Russian political parties that the activities aimed at splitting or collaborating will not be successful. He added, "You will get a difficult answer."

Ministry of Justice has been instructed to “immediately take comprehensive measures to prohibit the activities of these political parties in the prescribed manner".

Further, Ukraine’s President stated, "Now everyone must take care of the interests of our State."

He went on to add, "I want to remind all politicians of any field: wartime shows very well the scarcity of personal ambitions of those who try to put their own ambitions, their own party or career above the interests of the state, the interests of the people."

He condemned the ruthless bombings and the humanitarian blockade of Mariupol, stressing that it "will go down in the history of responsibility for war crimes".

"Doing this to the peaceful city that the occupiers made is a terror that will be remembered in the centuries to come (...) The more Russia uses terror against Ukraine, the worse the consequences for it," said Zelenskyy.

He further informed that more than 4,000 residents of Mariupol have fled to Zaporizhia. And while a total of eight humanitarian corridors operated on Saturday, and 6,623 people were rescued, many civilians of Borodyanka were unable to leave due to Russian bombardment in the Kyiv region, he said.

Ukrainians were evacuated from several cities including Bervytsia, Bucha, and Bogdanovka to Brovary, and were taken to Bakhmut from Lysychansk, Popasna, Severodonetsk, and Rubizhne in the Lugansk region. “Unfortunately, it was not possible to deliver the humanitarian cargo to the cities of the Kherson region,” Zelenskyy informed with regret.

He then addressed the people of Switzerland, stating that several of the companies have not yet left the Russian market. “Do so immediately,” asserted the Ukrainian leader. “Do not give a single dollar, franc, or euro to a Russian military vehicle to kill our people. In doing so, it is intended that those responsible for the war against Ukraine will not be able to enjoy life, real estate, and banks in Switzerland,” he iterated.

Russian forces advancement north towards Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhiya, and Dnipro

Ukrainian forces appeared to lose control of Mariupol with Russian forces advancing into parts of the besieged southern port city. Hundreds were trapped beneath the rubble after the Russian forces bombed the Drama theatre and the barracks of a military facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv, where an unidentified number of Marines were sleeping.

As many as 40 dead Marines were put into trucks with signs 'Load 200' - code for military casualties, as desperate firefighters launched search operations into the concrete to recover the uniformed dead soldiers.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Missiles rained down on Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv, while the most dangerous advancement was witnessed from Kherson, a southern port city that Russian forces seized in initial days of the war.

Troops advanced north towards Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhiya, and Dnipro. Zelenskyy stated that the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history as 'war crimes'.

"To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come," Zelenskyy said in a video address.