Ukraine President Zelensky Thanks US, Canada For Financial Aid Amid Tension With Russia

Amid the chaotic announcements from western countries regarding Russia's intention to invade Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for providing financial assistance to Kyiv.

In a Twitter post, Zelensky informed that the US President has provided financial support of $1 billion and $3 billion for projects in Ukraine. Further, he thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for providing an additional half a billion-dollar package of financial assistance to Ukraine.

"Strategic Partnership in actions - we are grateful to the United States for providing substantial financial support of $ 1 billion and $ 3 billion available for projects in Ukraine. Thank you @POTUS for the quick decision and concrete results after our conversation!," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

In the next tweet, he wrote, "Thank you Canada and thank you @JustinTrudeau for your timely decision to provide additional half a billion-dollar package of financial assistance to Ukraine. We are much stronger together."

According to the Ukrainian President, the financial support from the United States came after holding talks with POTUS Biden. Earlier on Monday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin came out in support of Kyiv and vowed to provide financial aid to Ukraine. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Marin has also echoed joining western sanctions against Russia. Her announcement came despite knowing the fact that Russia would also invoke similar sanctions on Finland.

Ukrainian authorities appealed to its citizen to maintain calm

"Possible sanctions on Russia will have a significant impact on the Finnish economy as well because it is "clear" that Moscow will respond to such measures with counter-sanctions," Sputnik quoted Marin as saying. According to her, she already discussed the effect of counter-sanctions with the European Union.

It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.

Amid the chaotic situation, on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities appealed to its citizen to maintain calm and urged them to refrain from any actions that undermine stability and sow panic.

Image: AP