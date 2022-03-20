Ukraine President Zelenskyy Announces Suspension Of Pro-Russian Political Parties

In a key development, eleven Ukrainian political parties have been suspended in view of their ties to invading Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video address on March 20. The country's national security and defence council decided to prohibit the parties from partaking in any political activities, Zelenskyy added. The majority of the impacted parties were minor, but one of them, the Opposition Platform for Life, claims 44 representatives in Ukraine's 450-seat parliament.

During his address, Zelenskyy said, "The activities of those politicians aimed at division or collusion will not succeed, but will receive a harsh response." He further added, "Therefore, the national security and defence council decided, given the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, and the political ties that a number of political structures have with this state, to suspend any activity of a number of political parties for the period of martial law."

Justice Ministry directed to implement Ukraine's decision

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Justice Ministry has been directed to carry out the decision. The announcement by Zelenskyy comes after the imposition of martial law, which includes a ban on parties maintaining ties to Russia. Experts believe that Zelenskyy aims to further assert his influence over the country’s media sphere. Earlier, the Ukrainian leader signed a decree that aims to unite all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a “unified information policy” under martial law.

Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Moscow businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, leads the Opposition Platform for Life, Ukraine's largest opposition party. Officials from the party later stated that the suspension "had no legal basis." Notably, Viktor Medvedchuk, the party's leader, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last year, Medvedchuk was charged with treason and placed under house arrest in Ukraine. Medvedchuk allegedly fled house arrest three days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The Nashi (Ours) party, led by Yevheniy Murayev, is also on the list. Prior to the Russian invasion, British officials warned that Russia intended to install Murayev as Ukraine's leader. British Foreign Office, in January, claimed, "Moscow is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine, and Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate."

Image: AP