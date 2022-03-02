As Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska stepped up to extend support to the countrymen choosing to sacrifice life amid war. In a special social media post dedicated to Ukrainian women fighters, she admired the 'women face' of the war against Putin's forces.

Zelenskyy's wife Olena Zelenska shared pictures of Ukrainian women amid war and wrote, "Our current resistance has a particularly female face. My admiration and bow to you, incredible compatriots."

"Everything will be spring, everything will be victory, everything will be Ukraine!" she further added.

It is to be noted that Ukrainian reservists are preparing to defend their country. According to the reports, members of the Territorial Defence Forces based in the country's capital are taught first aid, weapons training, basic defence skills before leaving the base to patrol the local areas.

Earlier, Ukraine called up military reservists aged 18-60 for service of up to one year. Also, as the situation intensifies, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital has imposed an intensified curfew and ordered citizens to stay indoors until Monday morning. The authorities have warned that anyone found venturing out "will be considered members of sabotage groups of Russia".

Earlier on February 23, after learning that Russia was moving troops into the country’s east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a decision to bring reservists back into active duty, which is a further sign that the country was preparing for a possible military clash with its neighbour.

UN concerned for women and children stuck in Ukraine amid war

The newly appointed Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, said that the war situation witnessed in Ukraine is getting worse every minute for boys and girls caught up in the country.

According to UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, the fighting has sparked massive displacement, forcing many Ukrainians to flee their homes, including to neighbouring countries. Further putting women and girls at heightened risk of violence.

As quoted on the UN website, Patten issued a statement highlighting the importance of upholding human rights and exercising restraint. “Unless the conflict ceases, thousands of additional families will be forcibly displaced, dramatically escalating the scale of the already dire humanitarian situation, and increasing the risk of sexual violence and exploitation,” Pramila Patten warned.

