As the brutal war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, the Ukrainian forces have raised the country's flag over Snake island after compelling a Russian pullout from the strategically significant region. Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Ostriv in Ukrainian language, is located about 48 kilometres (30 miles) off the coast of Ukraine and also considered a strategically important and symbolic stronghold in the Black Sea. According to reports, Russian forces retreated last week following months of intense bombardment in the region.

"The military operation in the region is over and Snake Island has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told reporters, as per The Guardian. Meanwhile, control of the island has been viewed by Ukraine as a crucial first step in easing Moscow's blockade of its southern ports. However, it remained unclear if Ukrainian troops would try to establish a long-term presence there as the region is perilously exposed to bombing.

🇺🇦На Зміїному підняли український прапор



💬Військова операція завершена і наразі територія знову повернена під юрисдикцію України, – повідомила начальниця пресцентру Cил оборони Півдня України Наталія Гуменюк. pic.twitter.com/wDXJ03Kzfl — Держприкордонслужба (@DPSU_ua) July 4, 2022

Region around Snake island still remains 'grey zone': Ukraine

According to a Ukrainian military officer, the region around Snake island still remains a "grey zone," indicating that the Kyiv regime has no plans to redeploy its troops. Notably, Snake island gained international attention when Russian forces first took control of the region in February. Earlier on June 30, Russia declared that it has withdrawn its forces from the region as a "gesture of goodwill" in order to show that it was not impeding United Nations efforts to build a humanitarian corridor allowing the grain to be shipped from Ukraine. According to reports, the island still remains engulfed in thick smoke from the explosions.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered day 131 on Monday, July 4. Both the countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield the desired result so far. Meanwhile, the officials of Russia and Ukraine have stated that the peace negotiations between both countries have stalled as of now. Davyd Arakhamia, People's Deputy of Ukraine, has hinted that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August.

Image: Twitter/@DPSU_ua