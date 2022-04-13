Ukraine Receives $4m Worth Of 'special Equipment' To Digitise Russia's War Crime

As Russian troops continue to invade Ukraine, the Interior Ministry of the war-torn nation has announced that it has acquired $4 million worth of equipment to digitise Russia's war crimes. According to a report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, AXON and Benish GPS, the two private firms, have donated nearly $4million in 'special equipment' (notably chest video recorders) to the country.

This contribution would enable Ukrainian law enforcement personnel to gather information and digitise evidence of Russia’s war crimes against Ukraine in a more efficient and effective manner, the report suggested. The equipment delivered by AXON and Benish GPS to the ministry is regarded as one of the best samples in its sector.

According to the report, investigators, as well as forensic experts, will utilise the body cameras given by the corporations to record evidence of Russian's atrocities, and the footage will be uploaded to a single archive of historical memory concerning Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

In addition to this, AXON, an American corporation, is a pioneer in the development of high-tech security equipment, while Benish GPS is a leader in the European IT industry. AXON and Benish GPS are appealing to international firms to join them in assisting Ukraine during this crisis.

US decides to ramp up its support for Ukraine with $750 million military assistance package

The assistance comes at a time when the United States has decided to ramp up its support for the beleaguered country with a $750 million military assistance package. According to media reports, a US official said that President Joe Biden's government is "likely" to increase military help to Ukraine, and the Pentagon is considering transferring advanced weaponry such as armoured vehicles. Humvees, a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV), will be a part of the new artillery supply.

Moreover, the assistance package would also contain sea drones or drone ships, as well as Mi-17 helicopters, in addition to autonomous surface vehicles, citing US officials, NBC News reported. Before the aid package is finalised, some military equipment would also be added to it, according to the US official.

Since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, 1,793 people have been killed, while 2,439 more have been injured, according to the United Nations on Sunday, April 10. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) further asserted that the war casualties are likely to be higher because reports are still being verified. Mariupol in the Donetsk area, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region, and Borodianka in Ukraine's capital Kyiv have been affected by the Russian invasion.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)