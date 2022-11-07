Ukraine Receives NASAMS & Apside Air Defence Systems; What Does It Mean Amid Ongoing War?

In the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has claimed that the country has acquired the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

Sharing the news, Reznikov tweeted, “Look who’s here! NASAMS and Aspide air defence systems arrived in Ukraine! These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer. We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us.”

Stating that the Ukrainian skies will now be safer, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked countries like the USA, Spain and Norway, addressing them as Ukraine’s partners.

What is NASAMS?

According to Norwegian international technology group Kongsberg Gruppen, the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System or NASAMS has a “net-centric architecture”, with the provision of “multiple simultaneous engagements”. The NASAMS enhances the total fighting capabilities of the armed forces by defending the skies from any attacks. According to Kongsberg, around 12 countries have the system deployed.

The flexible architecture of the system is capable of “carrying multiple missiles”. Kongsberg said, “It has the ability to introduce new capabilities to counter current and future threats.”

The NASAMS is known for its unprecedented firepower and has low manning requirements. Countries like Sweden, Norway, France and the USA have the technology to defend their lands.

The Aspide air defence system

Another acquisition by the Ukrainian army is the Aspide air defence system The Aspide is an Italian medium range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile produced by Selenia (now part of the Alenia consortium). Provided with a semi-active radar homing system the Italian Medium range missile often gets confused with a version of the American AIM/RIM-7 (Sea) Sparrow. Selenia claims that Aspide has “original technology electronics, warheads and a new and more powerful engine.”

In the mid 1980s, China imported a samll batch of the Aspide Mk.1 from Italy, then the country went on to sign an agreement with Alenia to produce the missile locally under a lisence. China then developed its own version of the missile and called it LY-60.

As the NASAMS and Aspide systems arrive in Ukraine, Reznikov hoped that these weapons will significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Army.