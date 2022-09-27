As the ruthless Moscow-Kyiv war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, horrifying photos of a Ukrainian soldier who spent several months in Russian captivity have recently surfaced on social media. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence posted the pictures of Mykhailo Dianov on Twitter. Dianov is one among the 215 Prisoners of War (POW) swapped on September 21. Before being freed last week, Dianov was kept hostage by Mad Vlad's soldiers for over four months, The Sun reported.

The images are clearly portraying the condition of the soldier from before the captivity and after the release. The picture on the right reveals how Mykhailo Dianov has been terribly malnourished, with injuries on his face and hand. Further, Olena Lavrushko, his sister, told the media on September 23 that Dianov, who had been hurt during the defence of Mariupol, had not been given medical attention while held in Russian captivity, Kyiv Independent reported.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said, “Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived Russian captivity.” It further added, “This is how Russia “adheres” to the Geneva Conventions. This is how Russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism.”

Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived russian captivity. This is how russia “adheres” to the Geneva Conventions. This is how russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism. pic.twitter.com/cJpx7ZWQYo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 23, 2022

Mykhailo Dianov getting medical care at a Chernihiv city hospital

Besides this, another image of Dianov in the Azovstal steel plant smiling with a bandage on his arm and giving a peace sign has also been circulating on social media. The most recent image of the freed Ukrainian soldier showcased that he was smiling but was looking incredibly thin and pale, with scars and bruises on his face and arm. As per Ukrainian media, his right arm has not fully healed and has 4 cm of bone missing.

Furthermore, Dianov has been getting medical care at a Chernihiv city hospital since his release, and he has also been reunited with his family and friends.

In the meantime, Russia has received 56 soldiers in return for the exchange. Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's longtime friend and right-hand man in Ukraine, was one of them, The Sun reported.

In addition to this, early on Thursday, September 22, Ukraine declared the completion of months of work to liberate many of the Ukrainian soldiers who guarded the steel factory in Mariupol amid a protracted Russian siege. In return, Ukraine handed up a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Associated Press report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said that his administration had liberated 215 Ukrainian and international citizens from Russian detention. Many, he claimed, were soldiers and commanders who had endured the death penalty on land that was captured by Russia.

(Image: Twitter/ @DefenceU)