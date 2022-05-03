Ukraine Releases Incriminating Pictures Of Alleged Prime Suspect In Bucha Genocide

Amidst the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, which continues unabated for over 60 days, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine on Monday, May 2, shared pictures of Serhiy Kolotsei, the commander of the National Guard Unit of Russia, who is the alleged prime suspect of the Bucha genocide. In a series of tweets, Iryna Venediktova claimed that the Russian commander of the National Guard Unit, who butchered four unarmed men and tortured a civilian during a mock execution, has been identified. She also accused Kolotsei of sending looted goods to Ulyanovsk after committing the atrocities.

After the atrocities in Bucha, he also sent looted goods to Ulyanovsk.2/2#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/Kpb6fHR3On — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 2, 2022

In a Facebook post, Iryna Venediktova shared the pictures of bodies of civilians who were shot while their hands were tied behind their backs on Yablunska Street. According to Venediktova, three victims suffered wounds in the head while the fourth man had wounds in internal organs and on the skeleton. The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General further claimed that Serhiy Kolotsei killed four unarmed men in Bucha on March 18 and he tortured and forced another civilian to "confess to the fake activity against the Russian army" on March 29. She accused Serhiy Kolotsei of taking a "pro-Ukrainian local resident to the basement" and thrashing him.

Venediktova claims Russian troops involved in torturing civilians in Bucha 'exposed'

Earlier on April 28, Iryna Venediktova, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, stated that the Russian troops, who have been allegedly involved in the torture of people in Bucha have been "exposed." Taking to her official Facebook handle, Venediktova, in a post, claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the honorary title of "Guard" to the 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the land troops of Russia. She further alleged that Putin praising the "mass heroism and the language of the civilized world" for war crimes shows that atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha were carried out on the instructions given by the authorities.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine claimed that they have evidence that these soldiers had "robbed" local residents and had taken their personal belongings. Iryna Venediktova mentioned the names of Russian soldiers who have been awarded by the Russian Federation. It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Russian troops started pulling out from Ukraine's Bucha, Ukrainian authorities have revealed tragedies inflicted by Moscow's forces in the regions. After the Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces, several world leaders condemned Russian action and called for an investigation into alleged war crimes. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in war crimes.