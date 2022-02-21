Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Anti-Kyiv DPR Declares Emergency As Shelling Continues

As the situation continues to worsen along the Russia-Ukraine border, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has proclaimed a state of emergency owing to the shutdown of a pumping station and the discontinuation of the central drinking water supply. According to the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed DPR, an electrical power station and the Central City Hospital in Donetsk were destroyed as a result of a mortar strike by Ukrainian security forces.

"The situation on the contact line is still critical. Ukrainian militants continue to attack the Republic's civilian infrastructure. An electrical power station and the Central City Hospital No. 14, Donetsk, at the address Petrovsky Street 197, were destroyed as a result of a mortar bombardment from the 54th mechanised brigade's positions," the defence department said on its Telegram channel, Sputnik reported. Earlier on Sunday, February 20, Denis Sinenkov, the head of the DPR's People's Militia, claimed that Ukraine has initiated a plan to attack the territory with the consent of the West.

'Ukraine started carrying out plan to invade DPR'

"The enemy's military forces are prepared to take over Donbass by force. With the approval of the West, Kyiv has begun to carry out a plan to invade our republic's territory," the Defence department stated, as per the TASS news agency. According to Sinenkov, Gunshots and explosions were heard on the contact line throughout the last week.

Meanwhile, Ivan Filiponenko, the official representative of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Republic's people's militia positions.

