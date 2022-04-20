Ukraine-Russia War: European Council President Visits Kyiv To Show Solidarity With People

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, which is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council visited Ukraine to show solidarity with the people of the war-torn country. He visited the capital city Kyiv and also met with locals. "In Kyiv today. In the heart of a free and democratic Europe," Michel tweeted. He also visited the Borodyanka settlement in Kyiv and stated that history will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. In Borodyanka.

"Like Bucha and too many other towns in #Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here.

There can be no peace without justice [sic]," the European Council President wrote in a separate tweet. Michel is following in the footsteps of numerous other European leaders who have visited Ukraine to demonstrate their support, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. Last month, the European Council President reiterated to provide all possible support to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression.

EU to continue providing all necessary help to Ukraine: Michel

Speaking at the informal European Council meeting in France's Versailles, Michel asserted that the European Union will continue to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to war-torn Ukraine. He also stated that the European Council will establish a plan for a more robust, sovereign, and independent Europe. Michel went on to clarify that the council will concentrate on three main areas: energy, geopolitics, and defence. Furthermore, the European Council President also asked Russia to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

UK vows to provide additional military aid to Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Kingdom has vowed to provide anti-ship missiles and armoured missile launchers to Ukraine, including British Brimstone missiles mounted on vehicles. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the war-torn country will receive an additional set of anti-ship missiles and missile launchers, The Guardian reported. PM Johnson made the announcement after speaking on the phone with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders earlier on Tuesday, April 19.