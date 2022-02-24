Ukraine-Russia War: India Taking Steps To Evacuate Around 18,000 Indians, Says MoS MEA

As over 20,000 Indians remain stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion with Air India given the responsibility of evacuation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, February 24, that it is taking measures to bring back around 18,000 Indians, including students from Ukraine, assuring safety and urging everyone not to panic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, asking Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home. "Our plans (of special military operation) in Ukraine do not include occupying Ukrainian territory. We will aim at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," he claimed.

'Taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians': MEA MoS V Muraleedharan

Speaking to the media, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed, "The MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central government will ensure the safety of all Indians."

"I spoke to Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have told us that they are getting food, water and power. Students and parents should not panic. Our government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq," V Muraleedharan added.

India's envoy to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy has urged all Indians in Ukraine to stay wherever they are as the situation is highly tensed and that the air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed.

So far, two flights full of Indian returnees have landed, the first being an Air India flight and the second, a Ukraine International Airlines. A third flight that departed from New Delhi on Friday had to return as Ukraine was declared a no-fly zone.

PM Modi To Hold Emergency Meeting On Evacuation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold an emergency meeting on February 24, Thursday. The meeting will be focused on the evacuation process of Indian citizens and getting Indian students out of the war-hit nation. The emergency meeting is expected to be held after 5 PM. Republic had earlier reported that the Central government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation. The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room to provide maximum support to Indians affected by the war situation.