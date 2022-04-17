Last Updated:

Ukraine-Russia War: Kremlin's Incessant Shelling In Kharkiv Kills 5, Injures 13 Civilians

A Ukrainian health official says that at least five people have been killed in the Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Ukraine

As the Russia-led war on its neighbouring country Ukraine entered its 53rd day, reports suggested that five Ukrainians were killed and another 13 were injured in Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. The Kremlin forces have resumed their military offensive in the capital city of Kyiv along with missile attacks in Kharkiv. 

According to a report by The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian health official revealed that at least five people have been killed in the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Maksym Haustov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration’s health department, said that another 13 residents were wounded by Sunday’s shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Rescuers have been working to help survivors after the shelling that hit residential and administrative buildings and caused fires. Officials said the center of Kharkiv came under shelling by multiple rocket launchers. According to The Kyiv Independent, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehubov has stated that on Sunday, April 17, the Kremlin forces shelled Kharkiv over 23 times in the past 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, Republic's sources, reporting the exclusive ground reality of the war, claimed that Ukrainian forces opened fire at Kremlin's troops in Kharkiv. Visuals were captured by Republic TV where Ukrainian troops can be seen rejoicing in their well-laid attacks on Russian troops. They were heard cheering amongst themselves, right after shots were fired. 

Ukraine lost 23,000 troops since the start of war: Kremlin

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday claimed that the war-ravaged country has lost over 23,367 personnel ever since the onset of the unprovoked military aggression on February 24. According to Russia Today, Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, has provided the fatality estimates, by stating that Ukraine had lost over 4,000 combatants in Mariupol alone, including "foreign mercenaries" as well as "Nazis" linked to the renowned Azov and Aidar units. 

Zelenskyy says Russian crimes against civilians will end negotiations

Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia's war crimes against civilians would put an end to the negotiation process. "The destruction of all our guys in Mariupol – what they are doing now – can put an end to any format of negotiations. More cases of atrocities will emerge, and there is more chance that negotiants will not continue or the agreements will not be implemented," Zelenskyy said on Saturday during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv. 

