Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Ukrainian government has claimed that Russia would not escort ships and have representatives in Ukraine's ports under the new grain agreement. On Friday, July 22, Ukraine and Russia are expected to sign the grain agreement in Istanbul under the supervision of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to reports, the deal would enable Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security.

"No transport escort by Russian ships and no presence of representatives in our ports. In case of provocations, an immediate military response [sic]," Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, wrote on Twitter. He further stated that all inspections of transport ships will be conducted by joint groups in Turkey waters if such as requirement arises. According to Podolyak, "Ukraine is not signing any document with Russia but with Turkey and the United Nations, and undertaking obligations to them."

Russia and Ukraine agreed on a tentative grain agreement

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have reached a tentative agreement on a UN plan which would Kyiv to export 22 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products that have been stranded in its Black Sea ports because of the ongoing war. The release of the grain stockpiles will aid in alleviating the food crisis that has driven up the cost of essential commodities like wheat and barley in several countries. This is the first significant agreement between the warring sides since the onset of war in late February and comes as food prices around the world have skyrocketed and people in some of the world's poorest countries are on the verge of facing starvation.

Ukraine could not bring harvests to the world market due to the war

It should be mentioned here that Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of some of the world's most important staple foods. The Black Sea region is vital to world food security because of its importance in supplying food, fertilisers, as well as energy. According to reports, Ukraine has produced a substantial portion of the world's food but could not bring harvests to the world market owing to the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Russia has clarified that there will be no possible resumption of peace talks with Ukraine even after reaching the grain agreement.

Image: AP