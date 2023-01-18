Ukraine Says Equipment Malfunction Caused Helicopter Crash That Killed Interior Minister

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday, January 18, released a statement, saying that equipment malfunction, violation of security rules, and sabotage are among the possible causes of the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. A preliminary version of the investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash revealed the pilot error, as the helicopter was reportedly "flying low in the fog and hit the roof of the kindergarten".

Minister of Internal Affairs, his First deputy and Ministry's state secretary died in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region. Helicopter fell by a kindergarten.



16 people died in the crash, 2 of them children. 22 people were hospitalized, 10 of them children.



Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs killed

The crash killed Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, the head of the National Police, Igor Klimenko said.

"It's too early to talk about the causes of the plane crash in Brovary," Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command reportedly stated. "The commission, which will include various aviation experts, will investigate the causes. It won't take 1-2 days, because the investigation of a plane crash takes time," he was quoted as saying.

The official casualties listed by the Ukrainian government in the Brovary helicopter crash climbed to 18. An estimated 29 were confirmed wounded, including 15 children. "The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance", the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said in a statement.

Regional Deputy head, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in a Telegram update that the "aircraft" fell on the social infrastructure facility, but did not provide any details. The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building, wounding dozens, the head of the Kyiv Military Administration said in an update.

At the time of the accident, there were children and staff in the kindergarten, it further added. Visuals shared on Telegram showed a residential building on fire, as frantic people screamed for help on the ground. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram, "In Brovary a helicopter has crashed next to a nursery and residential building." "Children and the employees of the kindergarten were there at the moment of the tragedy," he said.