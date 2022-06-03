Ukraine is “not interested” in attacking Russian territory and would only use the foreign-supplied weapons to drive out forces invading the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax. His remarks follow the United States' announcement stating that it would send “more advanced” weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to help the country fight the Russian army. However, US military assistance to Ukraine triggered criticism from Russia which said that Washington was “adding fuel to fire”.

Additionally, Zelenskyy’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak also echoed similar remarks and wrote on Twitter, “Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia. Our partners know where their weapons are used.”

Task #1 today for Russia — to undermine trust between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in 🇷🇺. Our partners know where their weapons are used. Any allegations of such intentions - PSYOP of 🇷🇺 special services. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) June 3, 2022

While speaking to Newsmax, the Ukrainian President acknowledged the White House’s concerns over Kyiv using the US-supplied weapons to attack Russia. Zelenskyy said that the fighting was taking place on Ukrainian territory and not on Russia’s. He went on to underscore that his country’s primary aim is to use foreign military aid to “de-block” its own cities. According to the Ukrainian President, his country’s forces need weapons that can hit targets “as far as 100 kilometres away”.

Zelenksyy’s remarks came after US President Joe Biden said that Washington is not planning on delivering any artillery to Ukraine which can reach Russian territory. But despite his concerns, Biden announced in an op-ed published in the New York Times that the US is sending “more advanced rocket systems and munitions”.

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for sending weapons

Meanwhile, in the daily national address on Thursday, the Ukrainian President thanked his American counterpart, Joe Biden, for sending new rockets and munitions that the United States announced it will send to Kyiv. Zelenskyy said, “The United States has confirmed that modern HIMARS fire missile systems are being sent to our country. These weapons will really help save the lives of our people and protect our land. I am grateful to President Biden, all our American friends, and the people of the United States for their support”.

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 100, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the conflict will last “many more months” based on the current situation. During a press briefing on Wednesday, the top US diplomat said that Washington cannot really predict how the situation in Ukraine would play out but added that right now, the war appears to continue for several more months. Blinken went on to say that the war could end “tomorrow if Russia chose to end the aggression."

"We don’t see any signs of that right now,” Blinken added.

(Image: AP)