Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksandr Pavliuk said that around 11,000 munitions left by Russian armed forces have been neutralised in the Kyiv region, UK Uniform reported. Oleksandr Pavliuk revealed that the munitions that have been neutralised included unexploded ordnance, traps and streamers. The statement of the head of the Kyiv regional military administration comes as the Russian military aggression continues for the second month.

Oleksandr Pavliuk warned that there have been many "surprises" left by Russian armed forces in the cities from where they have retreated, as per the UK Uniform report. He stated that the people who wish to return to their homes in Kyiv will be permitted by Ukrainian armed forces to pass at checkpoints. He added that the authorities do not guarantee a safe return for Ukrainians. Oleksandr Pavliuk stated that the people need to wait until proper measures are taken. Furthermore, he added that additional forces of Ukraine have been deployed in these areas and around 600 police officers have been brought from other areas and deployed in the regions of Kyiv to work round the clock for the preservation of property.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is to mention here that the Russian armed forces launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24. The Russian military offensive has led to deaths and destruction in Ukraine. Following Russia's military attack on Ukraine, more than 4.5 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries to escape the war. In the latest update, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has stated that about 19500 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1923 combat armoured machines, 347 artillery systems, 111 MLRS, 725 tanks, 137 helicopters, 154 aircraft, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1387 vehicles. Furthermore, 76 fuel tanks, 119 unmanned aerial vehicles, seven vessels including ships and boats, 25 special equipment and 4 mobile SRBM system of Russia have been destroyed in the military aggression against Ukraine.

Image: AP