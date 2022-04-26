Ukraine Says Over 40 Nations Gathered At Conference In Ramstein Air Base To Support Kyiv

A conference was scheduled in Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Tuesday, where a number of countries gathered to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The conference aimed at improving Ukraine's defence capabilities as the former Soviet state continues to fight the Russian forces. Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov who was also present at the conference stated that more than 40 countries assembled at the conference in Ramstein Air Base. He also stated that each country stands with Ukraine in the midst of its war with Russia.

40+ brave nations are gathered today @RamsteinAirBase. Each and every one #StandsWithUkraine. — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) April 26, 2022

Ukrainian MoD Oleksii Reznikov gives opening remarks at the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein today. Ministers of defense and key leaders from 40+ countries gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in #Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners. pic.twitter.com/aOrSMvpE8c — Ramstein Air Base (@RamsteinAirBase) April 26, 2022

The goal of the conference is to ensure Ukraine's long-term security and sovereignty in terms of how, it would defend itself in the aftermath of the war. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that they want to help Ukraine win the struggle against Russia's illegitimate invasion and this conference will help strengthen Ukraine's defences for tomorrow's challenges. He also stated that nations from all around the world have come together to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's imperial aggression, according to DW News. He stated that Kyiv's allies will continue to move heaven and Earth to help Ukraine defend itself and like everyone else, Ukraine believes it can win.

The gathering not being organized under NATO

The gathering is not being organized under NATO, and countries from outside the alliance have been invited as well. Ukraine is also said to have provided specifics on its defence requirements at the conference. Ukrainian officials suggest that Ukraine needs more long-range air defence systems, fighter planes, tanks and multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to do more to assist Ukraine in fending off Russian attacks, including providing artillery and fighter fighters.

Germany to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine

On Tuesday, the German government indicated that it would deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht revealed the information during her opening comments at Ramstein airbase, according to DW News. Berlin will transfer "Gepard" anti-aircraft cannon tanks to Ukraine. For decades, Germany's air defence forces have relied on the Gepard. Lambrecht further claimed that Ukrainian soldiers were being trained in Germany to utilize artillery weapons.

Image: @RamsteinAirBase/Twitter