Ukraine Says Russia Shelling Zaporizhzhia NPP To 'disconnect' It From Kyiv's Energy System

Amid the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reports have emerged that Russian forces have bombarded Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant to disconnect it from Ukraine’s energy system. Energoatom, a Ukrainian company operating all four nuclear power stations said that with this move Moscow wants to "destroy the station's infrastructure and damage power transmission."

The statement issued by Energoatom on Telegram read, "The acts of nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia NPP—its artillery shelling—are aimed at destroying the station's infrastructure, damaging all power lines through which electricity is supplied to the Ukrainian power system, and cutting off power in the south of the country."

The state-run nuclear company further noted that Russian forces are likely to continue the shelling of the station. "With such actions, the Rashists moved to a new scenario—a scenario of destruction and the creation of a nuclear and radiation accident at the ZNPP," it said.

Joint action by UN, IAEA, WANO can force Russia to withdraw from Zaporizhzhia: Energoatom

Energoatom further stated that only joint actions of security organisations, including the UN, IAEA, and WANO, as well as constant pressure on Russia from the international community to withdraw the military from Europe's largest nuclear facility and its complete demilitarisation, can prevent this. The statement read that it is necessary to restore the status of the nuclear power plant, which it was before the Russian invasion.

Energoatom further warned by saying that if appropriate actions are not taken now, then Russia will implement its plan to turn the ZANP into a military base for nuclear terrorists. In addition to the destruction of the infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, this plan also includes the subsequent complete power outage of the plant (blackout) with the start of diesel generators of all power units to ensure the cooling of the nuclear fuel contained in all nuclear reactors and spent nuclear fuel storage pools of each power unit.

"The situation has turned complicated by the placement of the invaders' military equipment with weapons and explosives in the machine rooms of power units 1 and 2. All this may soon lead to a nuclear and radiation disaster, the consequences of which will be felt not only by Ukraine but also by all of Europe," the statement said. Energoatom also called on the UN, the IAEA, and the entire world community to take all possible measures to stop Russia only to prevent a global nuclear and radiation catastrophe.

(Image: AP/Representative)