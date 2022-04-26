Ukraine Says Russia's WWIII Warning Failed Attempt To 'scare World Off' Supporting Kyiv

Shortly after Russia flagged potential nuclear war threats, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday hit back saying Moscow has lost its last-ditch attempt to fend off global support for Kyiv. Taking to Twitter, FM Kuleba stated that the threats only indicate that Moscow is "sensing its defeat". He also called on world leaders to "double down" their support for Ukraine so that "we prevail and safeguard European and global security."

Russia loses last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine. Thus the talk of a ‘real’ danger of WWIII. This only means Moscow senses defeat in Ukraine. Therefore, the world must double down on supporting Ukraine so that we prevail and safeguard European and global security. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 25, 2022

The Ukrainian FM also urged United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres to press Kremlin to open evacuation corridors for women and children in the besieged city of Mariupol. Kuleba's remarks came in response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's warnings, saying that there is a looming "real" threat of World War 3. Speaking to a Russian news agency, he also insisted that while Russia will continue to engage in peace talks with Kyiv, Moscow is trying to douse down the nuclear war "dangers."

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," Lavrov told Interfax News Agency.

Zelenskyy is 'pretending' to negotiate: Lavrov

When asked about Russia's scepticism over the peace negotiations, Lavrov retorted, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy "is pretending to negotiate" .In a mocking tone, Lavrov added, "He is a good actor, but if you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you'll find a thousand contradictions." He further added Russia believed that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War will "of course finish with the signing of an accord." However, he clarified the state of the agreement will be decided upon by the states from the stage of fighting to the "moment the accord becomes reality".

Ukraine can win the war with 'right equipment'

On concluding the visit to Kyiv, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday stated that he believes Ukraine has the potential to bog down Russia if it is provided with the "right equipment". Without clarifying what type of equipment he deemed fit for the war, Austin went on to add that Kyiv would also emerge victorious if it offered the "right support". The Pentagon chief made the deliberations while speaking to reporters from an undisclosed location in Poland. He was accompanied by US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

“In terms of their ability to win - the first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so, they believe that we can win. We believe that we - they - can win, if they have the right equipment, the right support, and we're going to do everything we can and continue to do everything we can,” Austin noted, as quoted by CNN.

US diplomats, Austin and State Secretary Antony Blinken jointly announced $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries during their visit to Kyiv on April 25. Among this, $322 million has been allotted to Ukraine alone, with the remaining being split among NATO member states who have provided Ukraine with critical military aid. This money comes atop the previous two disbursements of $800 million in military aid. However, both are different since the current amount will be offered to Ukraine in cash so that they can purchase their equipment of choice.

Image: AP