Ukraine Says Weapons Delivered By Spain 'insufficient'; 'enough For Two Hours Of Fighting'

Ukrainian ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev has expressed concerns that the 200 tons of military aid provided by the Spanish government to fight the Russian invasion will only last a couple of hours. The amount of military equipment sent by Spain is 'insufficient,' given the seriousness of the situation, Pohoreltsev pointed. He had requested the delivery of Leopard tanks to reinforce a consignment of supplies but the weaponry sent is enough "for two hours of fighting."

Ukrainian ambassador to Spain, however, thanked the Spanish government for the aid.

"We are grateful but we cannot say that we are satisfied," the ambassador said during the commemoration of the 100 days since the Russian invasion that began on February 24. Specifically, Pohoreltsev had requested 155mm howitzers, 120mm mortars aforementioned tanks. Ambassador had declared the delivery of the Leopards as “a priority,” as per EuropaPress.

There were also discussions on both sides to receive Spanish instructors for the Ukrainian military to operate the equipment. Ukraine diplomat reiterated that Ukraine needs "more financial aid and more weapons" to fight Russian forces whose arsenal exceeds Ukraine's "by 20 to 1." This he stated has brought a critical moment for Ukraine's armed forces but could be reversed if they receive the military supplies. "We could drive Russia out in a matter of weeks," Pohoreltsev had said.

Spain offering crucial support to Ukraine

Secretary-General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg earlier commended Spain for its assisatnce to Ukriane. Stoltenberg had underlined that Spain has remained together with its NATO allies in safeguarding security across the Euro-Atlantic region over the past four decades. He complimented Spain's contributions to NATO, particularly its significant participation in NATO missions and operations, and praised Prime Minister Sánchez and His Majesty King Felipe for their personal leadership and devotion to the alliance.

According to the NATO Secretary-General, Spain is presently offering crucial support for war-torn Ukraine "with security assistance and humanitarian aid," in order to defend Ukraine's right to self-defence guaranteed in the UN Charter. Following Russia's "brutal and unprovoked" assault on Ukraine, he warned that autocratic governments were attempting to "undermine" the international rules-based system.